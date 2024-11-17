Carole Middleton's forest green jumper and checked trousers prove comfort and festive elegance go hand-in-hand
Carole Middleton reminded us all that December outfits don’t have to be sparkly to be festive when she wore this combination in 2019
Carole Middleton proved cosiness and elegance go hand-in-hand when she wore her forest green jumper and checked trousers one December.
With December approaching many of us are already thinking about Christmas party outfits, but we don’t always have to reach for the sparkles, velvet and flowing dresses to feel festive and elegant at this time of year. Cosiness and some gorgeous Christmassy colours like deep green and red are a winning combination - and one that Carole Middleton loves too. The Princess of Wales’s mother is more often seen in the summer in formal dresses at Ascot and Wimbledon but when the weather turns cold she brings out her equally stunning knitwear. This includes a forest green jumper with subtle puffed sleeves that she wore in December back in 2019, styled with what look to have been a pair of checked trousers.
In a picture shared on the Instagram account of her former business, Party Pieces, Carole was beaming as she reached to place a twinkling metallic star on top of her office Christmas tree, whilst wearing this jumper. It had a subtly scalloped crew-neckline and the delicate ribbed cuffs echoed this detailing.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
Shop Forest Green Jumpers
Knitted from a cotton-rich yarn, this jumper is a breathable addition to your winter wardrobe. It has a relaxed fit, a neat crew neck and dropped shoulders. The ribbed trims are a lovely detail and the deep green colour is so stunning and versatile.
Cable stitching gives timeless appeal to this cotton-blend sweater knit. It has dropped shoulders and a chic boat neckline and you can style it with everything from blue denim jeans to a satin skirt. It's the perfect day-to-night jumper.
Shop Checked Trousers
These beautiful high-waisted trousers are made from a warm wool-blend and are fully lined, with a straight-leg design. The navy and green check will add a traditional feel to any look and the cropped cut means these work well with flat shoes and over boots.
If you want to invest in a pair of traditional checked trousers but aren't as keen on forest green then these navy and burgundy trousers are a great alternative colourway. They would look great with neutral toned knitwear and your favourite boots.
Carole Middleton wore her jumper untucked and whilst we know how much she and the Princess of Wales both love wearing a pop of blue, this tone of green couldn’t have been more perfect for December dressing. Forest green and other jewel tones really come into their own throughout the winter months and especially during the festive season.
The deep green of Carole’s jumper makes an instant impact - not to mention matches the Christmas tree in front of her - but it’s not too vibrant that it becomes difficult to style. This colour works effortlessly with neutrals, especially camel, black and white. Although some people remain convinced by the old phrase, "blue and green should never be seen", we also think that navy and royal blue can look stunning with forest green too.
It’s worth adding a forest green jumper or even a scarf or hat into your winter capsule wardrobe as it’s such a stunning hue to give a festive feel in a low-key way worn with your favourite staples. For Carole, though, it was all-green all the way and she paired her jumper with what appeared to be deep green checked trousers.
Sadly, you can’t see a lot of them in the Party Pieces Instagram post, but the shape suggests they’re trousers rather than a skirt. Either way, the checked pattern was beautiful and featured lighter green and beige stripes. These lighter colours brought a touch of contrast to Carole’s December outfit whilst the background colour complemented her jumper.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This combination of trousers and a warm jumper is so comfy and easy-to-wear but it still looks very put-together and chic, especially if you follow Carole’s approach and coordinate your outfit’s colour palette. An outfit like hers wouldn’t look out of place at any December gathering in the place of a sparkly look and for an evening out you could easily add a pair of heeled boots and a tailored coat to elevate it more.
Whilst she might not have needed a coat inside, Carole Middleton once wore a forest green coat to the Princess of Wales’s carol service and something along these lines would’ve looked fabulous layered over her 2019 outfit. It’s recently been confirmed that Together at Christmas will be taking place again this year and it’s possible that Carole could once again choose forest green as her fabulous outfit colour of choice.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Queen Letizia makes a plain black jumper dress the most elegant outfit for winter days out - all you need is some knee high boots and a waist belt
Queen Letizia knows how to look put-together whilst still being cosy and the secret to her style is her love for pared-back designs
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gardening experts warn against raking fallen leaves this season – the benefits are far greater than a tidy garden
If you're thinking about heading out into the garden to rake autumn leaves you may want to think again
By Emily Smith Published
-
Queen Letizia makes a plain black jumper dress the most elegant outfit for winter days out - all you need is some knee high boots and a waist belt
Queen Letizia knows how to look put-together whilst still being cosy and the secret to her style is her love for pared-back designs
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall's raspberry red coat and cherry knee-high boots made the chicest winter uniform
And her tortoise shell shades and designer bag topped it off
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s traditional checked coat and brown knee high boots was a Christmas Day outfit we can all recreate this festive season
Pippa Middleton's Christmas Day outfit from 2016 was the perfect blend of cosy and sophisticated - and it will never go out of style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie was a vision of elegance in slinky black dress styled with fluffy jacket and glittery clutch bag
The Duchess of Edinburgh proved that the simplest outfits can sometimes be the best when she wore a slinky black dress in 2016
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary's berry-red earrings refreshed a favourite dress – and snakeskin heels added an on-trend twist we love
The royal's mastery of colour and texture is a trick we're taking into festive season.
By Ella Taylor Published
-
Duchess Sophie wows in velvet midi dress and sparkling handbag for the Royals’ Remembrance Day Festival
Duchess Sophie looked stunning in a beautiful midi dress from her favourite designer brand Suzannah London
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Anne wrapped up warm and chic in burnt orange coat, fluffy hat and mid calf boots for day at the races
The Princess Royal wore a stunning orange coat with easy-to-style accessories to Cheltenham Festival in 2015 - and she looked so cosy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Come on Christmas parties, Queen Mary’s wide-leg jumpsuit and vivid yellow accessories are a combination we'd not considered - but we will now
Queen Mary of Denmark just convinced us that black jumpsuits and yellow accessories are a pairing worth trying this party season
By Emma Shacklock Published