Carole Middleton's forest green jumper and checked trousers prove comfort and festive elegance go hand-in-hand

Carole Middleton proved cosiness and elegance go hand-in-hand when she wore her forest green jumper and checked trousers one December.

With December approaching many of us are already thinking about Christmas party outfits, but we don’t always have to reach for the sparkles, velvet and flowing dresses to feel festive and elegant at this time of year. Cosiness and some gorgeous Christmassy colours like deep green and red are a winning combination - and one that Carole Middleton loves too. The Princess of Wales’s mother is more often seen in the summer in formal dresses at Ascot and Wimbledon but when the weather turns cold she brings out her equally stunning knitwear. This includes a forest green jumper with subtle puffed sleeves that she wore in December back in 2019, styled with what look to have been a pair of checked trousers.

In a picture shared on the Instagram account of her former business, Party Pieces, Carole was beaming as she reached to place a twinkling metallic star on top of her office Christmas tree, whilst wearing this jumper. It had a subtly scalloped crew-neckline and the delicate ribbed cuffs echoed this detailing.

Carole Middleton wore her jumper untucked and whilst we know how much she and the Princess of Wales both love wearing a pop of blue, this tone of green couldn’t have been more perfect for December dressing. Forest green and other jewel tones really come into their own throughout the winter months and especially during the festive season.

The deep green of Carole’s jumper makes an instant impact - not to mention matches the Christmas tree in front of her - but it’s not too vibrant that it becomes difficult to style. This colour works effortlessly with neutrals, especially camel, black and white. Although some people remain convinced by the old phrase, "blue and green should never be seen", we also think that navy and royal blue can look stunning with forest green too.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It’s worth adding a forest green jumper or even a scarf or hat into your winter capsule wardrobe as it’s such a stunning hue to give a festive feel in a low-key way worn with your favourite staples. For Carole, though, it was all-green all the way and she paired her jumper with what appeared to be deep green checked trousers.

Sadly, you can’t see a lot of them in the Party Pieces Instagram post, but the shape suggests they’re trousers rather than a skirt. Either way, the checked pattern was beautiful and featured lighter green and beige stripes. These lighter colours brought a touch of contrast to Carole’s December outfit whilst the background colour complemented her jumper.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This combination of trousers and a warm jumper is so comfy and easy-to-wear but it still looks very put-together and chic, especially if you follow Carole’s approach and coordinate your outfit’s colour palette. An outfit like hers wouldn’t look out of place at any December gathering in the place of a sparkly look and for an evening out you could easily add a pair of heeled boots and a tailored coat to elevate it more.

Whilst she might not have needed a coat inside, Carole Middleton once wore a forest green coat to the Princess of Wales’s carol service and something along these lines would’ve looked fabulous layered over her 2019 outfit. It’s recently been confirmed that Together at Christmas will be taking place again this year and it’s possible that Carole could once again choose forest green as her fabulous outfit colour of choice.