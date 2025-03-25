Carole Middleton’s high-waisted deep blue jeans and satin shirt were a sophisticated combination that’s still right on trend

Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans and satin shirt were a sophisticated combination that’s still right on trend for 2025.

We all love jeans for their comfort factor and more relaxed feel but you don’t have to cast your favourite pairs aside when you want a more sophisticated look. Tailored trousers are great but jeans can be dressed up easily and Carole Middleton is the expert at creating smart-casual outfits with them. Her high-waisted deep blue jeans that she wore in a picture for her former business, Party Pieces, back in 2021 are a gorgeous example of this - and they’re right on trend for 2025 too! Denim trends come and go but for 2025 darker washes are officially back.

This is great news for those of us who love indigo or midnight blue washes and Carole tends to favour darker shades too. They naturally feel more formal and her jeans from 2021 were deep blue, with statement buttons on the front. We couldn’t see much of them in the picture taken by photographer Liz Mcauley but they made a real impact.

Recreate Carole Middleton's Look

Whistles Lucie Shirt Was £99, Now £79 at Whistles It might not be satin, but this metallic shirt has a gorgeous sheen that's very similar to Carole's shirt. It has an oversized silhouette that makes it great for both tucking into trousers and jeans and draping over the top of them. There are side splits for ease of movement, large cuffs and a hidden button placket. CUPSHE Satin Shirt £25.99 at Amazon Some sizes are on sale right now but even without the discount, this is an affordable way to incorporate a satin shirt like Carole's into your outfits. The pussybow neckline is so feminine and works well with the flowing, blouson sleeves. It also comes in several other colours if you love the design but aren't as keen on champagne-gold. Zara Satin Shirt £22.99 at Zara Available in a range of different shades, this shirt is especially pretty in the muted champagne tone. It's got flowing long sleeves, a lapel collar and fastens up the front with delicate golden buttons. Pair this with jeans or trousers and add a pair of heels and you've got an easy date night look. Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans Was £42.99, Now £29.99 at Amazon These jeans have gorgeous button detailing at the top, a comfortable wide-leg silhouette and are currently reduced in the Amazon Spring Deal sales. The dark blue tone is on-trend for 2025 and naturally feels quite sophisticated and smart for denim. Sézane Marino Denim Trousers £125 at Sézane The tailored silhouette gives these a more trouser-like appearance than traditional jeans and make them a more elevated denim piece. They have a double button placket, patch pockets on the back and a high-waisted fit. Wear with everything from a classic white shirt to a cami top in the summer. La Redoute Wide Sailor Jeans £57.99 at La Redoute With fabulous buttons at the front and a deep indigo wash, these jeans are a great addition to anyone's spring wardrobe. You can currently save 15% with the code SPRING and they are cut wide on the leg, with a high-rise waist and back pockets.

The buttons looked to be tortoiseshell and had a shiny finish which was a lovely contrast against the blue denim. The dark blue shade of Carole’s jeans is one of those spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 we can get behind as it’s easy to dress up with tailored jackets and heels and doesn’t seem as casual as light-wash denim.

The Princess of Wales’s mother has a generally smart-casual style and her jeans would give a polished edge to an off-duty outfit too. We couldn’t see the shape of the bottom of this pair, but from the waistband it looks as though they might have been wide-leg or straight-leg jeans. These are quite different to her beloved skinny jeans but Carole has stepped out in looser styles in recent years, showing that she’s not unwaveringly loyal to this streamlined shape.

The buttons on her jeans were arranged in a neat square formation and were very distinctive and vintage-esque. We’d always recommend going for a high-rise cut like Carole’s jeans if you want to accentuate your waist. High-waisted jeans are also great when you want to tuck in your tops to create a streamlined silhouette.

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She wore her jeans with a satin shirt in the Party Pieces picture. It had a feminine pussybow neckline, flowing sleeves and delicate pleats at the front giving it extra structure. The soft champagne colour was complemented by the sheen of the fabric and we can imagine Carole wearing this as part of different date night outfits.

Satin always feels quite glamorous and it continues to be very popular in 2025, with everything from satin skirts to slip dresses and nightwear making an appearance on the high street. Paired with denim and you’re on to a winning outfit formula - as Carole Middleton showed in 2021. She accessorised with subtle pearl drop earrings and we would have worn suede ankle boots or ballet flats to complete this ensemble.