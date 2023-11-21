Carole Middleton could be set for rare public appearance for first time since spring to support Kate

Carole Middleton could be set for rare public appearance to support Kate after not being seen at events much this year.

Over the years fans have come to expect to see Carole Middleton at plenty of high profile occasions, ranging from Royal Family weddings to Wimbledon and Ascot. However, so far this year she hasn’t been out and about so much and hasn’t been officially photographed at a public event since King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation. This might all be about to change, though, as Carole Middleton could be preparing to make an appearance to support the Princess of Wales next month.

The run-up to the festive season is a busy time for the senior royals and it’s finally been confirmed that the Princess of Wales’ annual Together at Christmas carol concert would be held for a third year running. This means a chance to see plenty of the royals in their festive best and Carole’s never missed it.

Since the first concert took place at Westminster Abbey in 2021, Carole, Michael and Pippa Middleton have always stepped out together to show their support for the concert and Kate. The Princess of Wales’ brother James Middleton has also attended in 2021 too and this year the focus of the concert could mean it’s likely to be another family gathering.

In the Princess of Wales’ announcement we saw the return of Kate’s Fair Isle jumper and it was confirmed that the concert would be with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Kate launched this in 2021 and the concert this December is set to be a “special moment” to thank “those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - Pool/Getty Images)

In light of this, it would perhaps be even more meaningful for Kate’s own parents to be there once again and might be seen as rather unusual if they didn’t attend. Carole’s history of always going to the concert also suggests that her attendance this year is very likely. This might well be exciting news for Carole fans as the Princess of Wales’ mother has been rarely glimpsed at a public occasion so far this year and not since the coronation, either alongside Kate or solo.

It’s been a year of change for Carole with the sale of her Party Pieces business and her welcoming another grandchild, Inigo - the son of James and his wife Alizée. If Carole does go to the Together at Christmas carol concert this will be a special moment.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Since they also attended last year it’s possible Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be at the concert, though their younger brother Prince Louis could miss out. Either way, Carole will no doubt be eager to spend plenty of time with her grandkids this festive season as she previously spoke to The Telegraph who shared that she’s got a sweet tradition.

They reported that she “likes to have several” Christmas trees, ranging from a themed one to a “memory one” with sentimental baubles and one the children can decorate. Meanwhile Carole herself told the Daily Mail how much she loves spending time with her children and grandchildren.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The only thing I can say about being a mother is how much I loved it and still do. Mike was a good hands-on father and we found a way to make business and family life work," she declared. "I'm going to continue to live life to the fullest: spending quality time with my children and grandchildren".