The festive privilege Prince Louis could miss out on for third year running - unlike Prince George and Charlotte

There’s a festive privilege Prince Louis could miss out on for the third year running - unlike Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In recent years the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have started making more special appearances alongside their parents. However, five-year-old Prince Louis isn’t seen quite so often in public and he could be about to miss out on a sweet moment this Christmas. Last year, Prince Louis reached a festive milestone when he walked alongside his wider family to church at Sandringham. When it comes to the Princess of Wales’ annual festive concert at Westminster Abbey, though, he’s never been before and Prince Louis could miss out in 2023 whilst his older siblings get to go.

Kate’s Fair Isle jumper was centre stage in a recent social media post as it was confirmed that her Together at Christmas carol concert will be back for a third time this December with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. This year’s concert will pay tribute to those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK.

In light of this focus it would be particularly lovely if Prince William and Kate’s children were to attend, though it might just be Prince George and Charlotte. They only attended the concert for the first time last year when they were nine and seven, whilst Prince Louis is still only five.

Even if age wasn’t necessarily a factor in Prince William and Kate’s decision over whether their children should all come, this concert is a huge moment that isn’t strictly a family one like the walk to church on Christmas Day. Although the carol concert will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, it’s likely to be filmed beforehand like it was in previous years. The filming of the concert makes this more official and Kate as host has a significant role to play.

Some fans noticed Prince Louis disappeared during King Charles’ coronation earlier this year and he was reportedly whisked away by a nanny for a break during the two-year ceremony. Last year the broadcast of the concert was an hour and the Prince and Princess of Wales could decide Prince Louis might not be quite ready to sit quietly through the filmed concert.

Outside of the coronation and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, it also tends to be just the elder Wales children who attend high-profile events and services. Although their own attendance isn't confirmed, since they were both at the 2022 concert fans might well be expecting at least Prince George and Charlotte to be there this December, even if Prince Louis could miss out again.

When he does attend public occasions, Prince Louis is often known for his cheekiness and hilarious antics. Opening up to OK! last month, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that Prince Louis perhaps gets away with a lot of cheekiness because of his status as youngest sibling.

“William and Catherine undoubtedly have the same battles so many parents endure, about screen time and sibling squabbles. But the children seem to generally get along pretty well, with sporty Charlotte singing and dancing, and being quite cheeky, and Louis a bundle of mischief, probably getting away with a heck of a lot more because he’s the youngest,” she claimed.

Whilst we might not get see cheeky Prince Louis at the carol concert, at least it's likely he'll walk to church on Christmas Day again in December after making his debut last year.