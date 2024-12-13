Kate Middleton’s cranberry red jumper dress is the most elegant low-key alternative to festive dresses and knits

The Princess of Wales’s red jumper dress is the low-key alternative to sequin dresses and festive jumpers we’ve been looking for.

Getting excited about Christmas party outfits and festive jumpers and pyjamas is something many of us look forward to in December, but day-to-day we often want something a little more low-key with a subtle seasonal twist. When we want to feel comfortable and cosy but elegant at the same time we bring our favourite jumper dresses out of our winter capsule wardrobe. To make things that bit more festive without being overwhelmingly Christmassy, a gorgeous red or green jumper dress is always a winner and the Princess of Wales’s cranberry red one and matching accessories was a look that still inspires our style.

Proving her love of high-street, Kate’s dress was from Zara and she wore it when she and Prince William visited South Wales in 2020 to learn more about local business and organisations, including the Mumbles Lifeboat station. It had a high rounded neckline, midi length skirt and feminine puffed sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Red Jumper Dresses

Zara Wool Midi Jumper Dress £119 at Zara Crafted from 100% wool, this jumper dress has a cosy high neck, long sleeves and a beautiful front seam detail. There is a concealed zip fastening at the back and we would style this with knee high boots and a neutral, longline coat. Cos Merino Wool Dress £95 at Cos This is the perfect jumper dress for everyday wear and as a warm special occasion outfit, depending on how you accessorise it. It's made from premium merino wool and has dropped shoulders, splits at the hem for movement and a turtleneck. Petal & Pup Sweater Dress £71.74 at Nordstrom Also available in black and burgundy, this sweater dress is a midi length and has a matching waist belt. It has a streamlined silhouette with ribbed detailing that adds texture to the skirt. Wear with a warm coat, knee high boots and a classic crossbody bag.

Shop Accessories Like Kate's

M&S Suede Knee High Boots £125 at M&S Made from suede, these knee high boots are sleek and sophisticated with their pointed toes and mid-height block heel. They have a zip fastening and M&S's Insolia Flex® technology which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet for comfort. Milisente Red Clutch Bag £17.99 at Amazon This affordable red clutch bag is perfect for carrying your essentials for an evening out or Christmas party. The chain strap is silver toned and it has an envelope-style design and magnetic closure. Madewell Leather Belt £38.69 at Nordstrom This belt also comes in a pecan brown colour and is made from durable leather. The gold-toned buckle gives it a chic feel and it would be so pretty worn over a jumper dress to give it more of an edge.

The sleeves could be seen in all their glory when Kate took off her stunning navy Hobbs coat during a trip to Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in Mumbles. They were fitted up until the elbow which gave the puffed shape of the top of each sleeve even more definition. The bottom hem of the Princess’s dress was slightly flared and the streamlined silhouette made this jumper dress so sophisticated and slightly more formal than a chunky roll neck dress can often be.

The sleeves and the colour of Kate’s dress really made this stand-out to us and although she wore it in February, we think it would make the perfect festive outfit too. Forget burgundy as the colour of the season - cranberry red screams Christmas. The future Queen regularly wears vibrant crimson pieces and tends to favour this colour even more at this time of year.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It was almost the exact same colour as the tailored coat she wore to her 2024 Together at Christmas carol service and a bright red can be surprisingly versatile. This tone works well with black, white and camel but also looks great as a contrast against navy (like we saw with Kate’s Hobbs coat) as well as green and even pink.

If you love the idea of a cranberry-toned jumper dress like Kate’s then this is definitely the season to add one to your collection. The Princess of Wales added a black belt and an accessory like this is brilliant if you want to accentuate your waist. She coordinated her belt with her black knee high Stuart Weitzman boots which had a low block heel that was ideal for a busy day of engagements.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Red accessories are a simple way to add a splash of red without being too bold and investing in a full red outfit, but Kate went all-out and carried a red Mulberry Darley bag that matched her dress. This was a timeless piece and together with her red and pink heart print scarf from Beulah London, they brought out the colour of her dress when she was outside and had most of it covered by her longline double-breasted coat.

Black suede gloves completed her outfit and whether you admire the dress, the accessories or both, the Princess of Wales’s 2020 look was a masterclass in how to wear bright red.