Carole Middleton's 90s full fringe and jumpsuit are still so on trend decades later

Carole Middleton's 90s full fringe and jumpsuit are a still so on trend for relaxed summer days decades later.

Just like the Princess of Wales, Carole Middleton has established a signature style and is known for her love of timeless staples. She loves styling more casual pieces like jeans and her best white trainers with tailored jackets and classic shirts and when it comes to her hairstyles she tends to stick to what she knows works for her. Carole has had a few different short bob hairstyles over the years, but she favours beautiful mid-length brunette bobs. Nowadays she tends to go for a side fringe but Carole’s blunt fringe from the 1990s was a look that couldn’t be more on trend still and styled with a jumpsuit, it was such a chic look.

We saw a glimpse at Carole Middleton’s 90s full fringe in a gorgeous throwback photo posted on the official Instagram account of her former business, Party Pieces, in 2022. Shared in honour of her birthday, Carole’s family snap showed her beaming, surrounded by her children.

Kate and Pippa are there with party blowers and what looks like their brother James can be seen with a party hat on, with another boy also there. Carole’s hair appears to be longer than it is now and is thrown back casually over her shoulder. Her fringe framed her face beautifully and was a very different look to the side swept bangs she has now.

Full fringes are also incredibly classic and have had a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Although you might be a bit tentative about cutting in a full fringe like Carole’s 90s hairstyle, Sally Brooks of Brooks & Books believes that there is always an option that will suit you.

"There is a fringe for everyone," Sally previously told Woman&Home. "Fringes can balance out features: an oval face shape can take most looks; a fringe can help to shorten the appearance of a long face and balance it out. But more importantly, a fringe can give your look more personality - from blunt to chewy, slick to messy - it can really define your overall style."

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

Carole Middleton’s 90s full fringe wasn’t immaculately sleek and this worked well with the more casual feel of her outfit. If you’re looking for one of the best jumpsuits to add to your summer wardrobe then look no further than a lightweight more utilitarian design. The Princess of Wales’s mum went for a short sleeved jumpsuit with a v-neckline and two large pockets.

The buttons down the front and on the pockets added a touch of detail and the matching waist belt accentuated her waist. Although the black and white photograph means that you can’t tell what colour Carole’s jumpsuit was, she’s a huge fan of wearing blue and this jumpsuit would look lovely in a shade of blue.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A jumpsuit is often underrated but they are a lovely alternative to a dress for summer picnics and garden parties. Easy to throw on, all you need is to add a pair of simple sandals or trainers and a crossbody bag to create a sophisticated yet comfortable outfit. Given how old Kate looks to be in the photo, this picture was likely taken in the 1990s but we can’t help but hope to see Carole stepping out in a similar jumpsuit this summer, even if she has decided that her full fringe days are behind her.