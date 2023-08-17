Wordle 789 players angered by 'weird' wordle, 'this kind of word is my Achilles' heel'
Wordle 789 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wordle 789 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, August 17, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on August 17, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.
Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!
The answer to the Wordle challenge on August 14, is 'amiss'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.
"Wordle 789 5/6 - WOW! That was a hard one," said one player. "I kicked myself. Quite hard. Wordle 789 4/6*" said another.
A rather angrier player said, "WHAT WORD IS THIS??? Wordle 789 6/6." Another commented, "Wordle 789 3/6* This took me much too long, as if someone removed the word from my brain."
Even players who solved the puzzle complained about the word. "Wordle 789 2/6 What a fluke!" said one player. "I almost couldn't find the word, something was amiss perhaps... Wordle 789 5/6," said another.
"Weird word today! Wordle 789 3/6," one player commented. "I guess this kind of word is my Achilles' heel on Wordle lmao Wordle 789 5/6," joked another.
One player complained that it was a 'typical' choice from the New York Times game makers. "Wordle 789 3/6 Typical NYT word," said the player.
WHAT WORD IS THIS???Wordle 789 6/6🟨⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩August 17, 2023
Amiss Meaning
Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word amiss mean?
Amiss is an adjective that means, "not quite right; inappropriate or out of place". For example, you could say, "there was something amiss about his calculations." Synonyms for this word are, wrong, awry, faulty, defective or unsatisfactory.
Alternatively, the word can be an adverb meaning, "wrongly or inappropriately". For example, you could say, "the prime minister may have constructed his cabinet a little amiss."
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
How to build a capsule wardrobe for work according to a fashion editor
Learn how to build a capsule wardrobe for work with our step by step guide
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
Wildlife and pest control experts reveal how to keep foxes out of your garden
No matter how cute, foxes are unwanted pests – wildlife experts share how to humanely keep foxes out of your garden
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Wordle 786 leaves players with the same complaint, 'Not sure this is a word tho…'
Wordle 786 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 779 leaves players angry and with broken streaks, 'I hate this game'
Wordle 779 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 774 shocks players with 'abysmal' word, 'I only tried this word out of desperation'
Wordle 774 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 467 - the definition and meaning of today's five-letter word challenge
Today's Wordle challenge has once again frustrated players as many complain and wonder what this uncommon word even means
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 466 irritates fans, 'I don’t believe anybody has used today's word. Ever.'
The recent Wordle challenge has frustrated players who have taken to social media to complain that it's not even a real word
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 464 frustrates fans with tricky challenge, 'I don't like Mondays'
Wordle 464 has infuriated a number of players who struggled to solve the five-letter word challenge and are questioning what the word means
By Laura Harman Last updated
-
Wordle 459 - the definition and meaning of today's challenging word
Wordle 459, the latest challenge from the New York Times has stumped a number of players who struggled to solve today's game
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 454 - The meaning and definition of today's tricky 5 letter word
Players of Wordle 454 were left disappointed by the tricky word choice from the New York Times, but what does this tricky word mean?
By Laura Harman Published