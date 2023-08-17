Wordle 789 players angered by 'weird' wordle, 'this kind of word is my Achilles' heel'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 789 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, August 17, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on August 17, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Getty)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on August 14, is 'amiss'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 789 5/6 - WOW! That was a hard one," said one player. "I kicked myself. Quite hard. Wordle 789 4/6*" said another.

A rather angrier player said, "WHAT WORD IS THIS??? Wordle 789 6/6." Another commented, "Wordle 789 3/6* This took me much too long, as if someone removed the word from my brain."

Even players who solved the puzzle complained about the word. "Wordle 789 2/6 What a fluke!" said one player. "I almost couldn't find the word, something was amiss perhaps... Wordle 789 5/6," said another.

"Weird word today! Wordle 789 3/6," one player commented. "I guess this kind of word is my Achilles' heel on Wordle lmao Wordle 789 5/6," joked another.

One player complained that it was a 'typical' choice from the New York Times game makers. "Wordle 789 3/6 Typical NYT word," said the player.

WHAT WORD IS THIS???Wordle 789 6/6🟨⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩August 17, 2023 See more

Amiss Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word amiss mean?

Amiss is an adjective that means, "not quite right; inappropriate or out of place". For example, you could say, "there was something amiss about his calculations." Synonyms for this word are, wrong, awry, faulty, defective or unsatisfactory.

Alternatively, the word can be an adverb meaning, "wrongly or inappropriately". For example, you could say, "the prime minister may have constructed his cabinet a little amiss."

(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!