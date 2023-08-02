Wordle 774 shocks players with 'abysmal' word, 'I only tried this word out of desperation'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 774 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; burly, cower, guano, and covet have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on August 2, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on August 2, is 'beget'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"So, now we're COMPLETELY out of words that people have actually said OUT LOUD in the last hundred years? #Wordle774 5/6*" said one confused player. "#Wordle774 5/6 I was not looking for that word. I'm thankful for a 5," said another.

"Another goofy damn word that has been around since Adam and Eve Glad I got this in 4 after my abysmal 6 for TENTH! Good luck buddies!" complained yet another.

Others were angry and complained that Wordle was just making words up. "I thought today's was really hard. Wordle 774 5/6" said one player. "Wordle 774 6/6 You suck so goddamn hard, Wordle. People try to like you but you just push them away," said another.

"Wordle 774 5/6 I only tried this word out of desperation. I didn't even think it was a word!!!" said a third. "Wordle 774 4/6 Awful word!" another chimed in.

Beget Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word beget mean?

The word 'beget' is a verb with two main meanings. The first definition is, '(especially of a man) bring (a child) into existence by the process of reproduction'. For example, you could say, "they hoped that the King might beget an heir by his new queen." The second is, "cause; bring about. For example, "killings beget more killings"

Wordle 774 X pic.twitter.com/9YMtc1QsUYAugust 2, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

