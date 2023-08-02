Wordle 774 shocks players with 'abysmal' word, 'I only tried this word out of desperation'
Wordle 774 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
Wordle 774 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.
And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; burly, cower, guano, and covet have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on August 2, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.
Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!
The answer to the Wordle challenge on August 2, is 'beget'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.
"So, now we're COMPLETELY out of words that people have actually said OUT LOUD in the last hundred years? #Wordle774 5/6*" said one confused player. "#Wordle774 5/6 I was not looking for that word. I'm thankful for a 5," said another.
"Another goofy damn word that has been around since Adam and Eve Glad I got this in 4 after my abysmal 6 for TENTH! Good luck buddies!" complained yet another.
Others were angry and complained that Wordle was just making words up. "I thought today's was really hard. Wordle 774 5/6" said one player. "Wordle 774 6/6 You suck so goddamn hard, Wordle. People try to like you but you just push them away," said another.
"Wordle 774 5/6 I only tried this word out of desperation. I didn't even think it was a word!!!" said a third. "Wordle 774 4/6 Awful word!" another chimed in.
Beget Meaning
Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word beget mean?
The word 'beget' is a verb with two main meanings. The first definition is, '(especially of a man) bring (a child) into existence by the process of reproduction'. For example, you could say, "they hoped that the King might beget an heir by his new queen." The second is, "cause; bring about. For example, "killings beget more killings"
Wordle 774 X pic.twitter.com/9YMtc1QsUYAugust 2, 2023
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
