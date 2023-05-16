Wordle 696 players all have the same complaint, 'Oh I'm sorry I seem to be playing in Italian'

Wordle 696 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 16, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 16, is 'latte'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

Many struggled to solve this challenge because they were under the impression that the word was not English and was in fact Italian.

"Well ! Is this even an English word, eh?? Wordle 696 5/6," said one player on social media. "This is, by any standards of decency or justice, morally a 2! My only mistake was to choose an actual English word at line 2! #Wordle 696 3/6," said another.

"Is this an English word? Wordle 696 5/6," added yet another.

Other players were slightly more angry. "Oh I'm sorry I seem to be playing in Italian OH NO NO that would be you W**kers Wordle 696 6/6," said one player who solved the puzzle by the skin of their teeth.

"It's Italian, now, is it? Milking it! Wordle 696 5/6," joked another. "Wordle must have run out of English words Wordle 696 4/6," said another joker.

Wordle must have run out of English words 😀Wordle 696 4/6⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩May 16, 2023 See more

Latte Meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they presumed that this word is Italian and not English, so what is the truth?

The word latte is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as, 'a type of coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino.' The word derives from the Italian phrase 'caffe latte' meaning a coffee with milk. In English, 'latte' has become a standalone word and has been in English language dictionaries since the late 1980s and early 1990s. This means that the word is in fact English, even though has roots in Italian.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

