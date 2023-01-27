Wordle 587 players 'feel stupid' after failing to solve simple word

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly common five-letter word on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve a common word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 27, posed a hard challenge for fans for a slightly different reason...

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 27 was 'worry'. Players struggled to solve this simple word that is very common in everyday language and many took to social media to vent about their own stupidity.

"Wordle 587 X/6 I uh feel stupid," complained one player. "Wordle 587 X/6 Gets me nearly every time, I forget about double letters, used to do one that didn't allow doubles," said another who blamed the double 'r' that appeared in the center of the word.

"Wordle 587 X/6 #Wordlepals That was a crash and burn," said another who failed to solve the puzzle.

One complained about their ruined winning streak, "Wordle 587 X/6 !!! Broken my streak." This was a unanimous feeling for most players who failed to work out this challenge, "Ugh. Broke my streak. Because I couldn't see what was right there all along :\ Wordle 587 X/6"

"Wordle 587 X/6 I should have known this one : )," said another who could see how common this word was after they failed to solve the puzzle.

Wordle 587 X/6⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩i uh feel stupidJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Why people didn't solve the word 'worry'

So why did players struggle to solve this challenge? When players have solved the last four letters or the puzzle, they begin to rhyme and figure out which words end in 'orry' such as 'sorry' or 'lorry.' This can trip a lot of people up as some people pronounce 'worry' with an 'uh' sound, so it doesn't really rhyme with 'sorry' or 'lorry'.

Similarly, the double letters in the center of the word tripped some people up who failed to work out there was a second 'r' in the word once they solved one of the 'r' placements.

The 'w' at beginning of the word is another issue as this is a letter that appears infrequently in wordle challenges and is often something that trips up even the most confident players.

Worry meaning

Of course, most people knew the definition of this word, but some may have been unfamiliar with the word. The dictionary defines the word worry as a verb meaning, 'to feel or cause to feel anxious or troubled about actual or potential problems.' It can also be a noun meaning, 'the state of being anxious and troubled over actual or potential problems.'

(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!