When does Winter Love Island 2023 start and how can I watch it from anywhere in the world?

The release date for Winter Love Island 2023 has been confirmed and fans of the UK show cannot wait for the next installment of the drama.

ITV announced in June 2022, that in 2023, fans of Love Island would be treated to not one, but two series of Love Island.

This means that in January, fans will indulge in a Winter edition of the series, and again in the summer, they have the typical summer series to enjoy.

The Winter edition is set to be released in January in less than two weeks' time, so here is everything you might need to know about this upcoming series...

Who will host Winter Love Island?

Taking over from Laura Whitmore, Maya Jama will be the new host of Love Island UK. The news was announced in October by the presenter and Love Island on Instagram, "Okay, the rumors are true 😉 Say hey to your brand new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘"

Maya Jama is best known as a radio presenter on BBC Radio 1, and a television presenter on a variety of shows such as The Circle.

Laura Whitmore was the host of Love Island for many years and was Caroline Flack's successor to the role. It was announced in August that Laura would no longer be hosting the show.

Love Island announced at the time, "Sadly Laura Whitmore has chosen to leave Love Island. Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series’ of the show. We’re so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

When does Winter Love Island start?

It has been confirmed that Winter Love Island will begin on Monday, January 16, 2023. The show will air on ITV 2 and ITV Hub at 9 pm and will continue for the next two months.

The last Winter season of Love Island ran from Sunday, January 12, until Sunday, February 23. So it can be expected that this series will also end at a similar time around the end of February.

Confirmed: Love Island returns Monday 16 January at 9pm on @ITV2 and @ITVX #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/smGWvIxAsvJanuary 4, 2023 See more

Where will Winter Love Island be set?

Previous seasons of Love Island in the summer have exclusively taken place in Mallorca. However, the first season of the Winter edition - which took place at the beginning of 2020 - was set in the southern hemisphere in South Africa. This was so that the summery feeling of the show could be maintained in a country with a warmer climate.

Season nine of the show will also take place in Cape Town, South Africa. However, it hasn't been confirmed if the villa from the sixth season will be used again in the ninth season, so fans may be treated to a brand new villa and whole new set up for the Islanders.

2023 is officially the year of love! @LoveIsland will kick start the New Year with a fresh batch of Islanders heading to South Africa, then we'll be back to Mallorca for eight love-filled weeks in the summer ☀️💗 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yiL0k8q4GiJune 23, 2022 See more

Who are the contestants on Winter Love Island 2023?

The cast of Winter Love Island 2023 has yet to be announced, but it's hoped that the big reveal will happen soon rather than later.

If previous line-ups are anything to go by, viewers can expect Islanders with strong social media presences and even stronger personalities. The first winter series of the ITV reality show took place in 2020, in response to the high ratings its original summer version had been enjoying since it first hit screens in 2015. It was won by Paige Turley, 22, and Finley Tapp, 20, who were crowned the champions after narrowly beating runner-ups, Siannise Fudge, 25, and Luke Trotman, 22.

Speaking about the upcoming series, a mystery source told the Sun (opens in new tab), "This year’s contestants will be flown out to South Africa earlier in January and will start filming for the first episode the day before. The grand finale will take place eight weeks later on March 13.

"The villa is absolutely amazing, Maya is raring to go and this series’ contestants are looking to be the sexiest ever. It is a really exciting time for everyone who works on the show and they cannot wait to get started."

How to watch Winter Love Island from anywhere in the world

If you’re traveling outside of the UK or Europe and don't have access to ITV2 or ITVX, you may need to use a VPN in order to stream this show.

This is a really handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that streaming services think you’re in the UK.

