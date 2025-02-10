Why is Jen filming Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable? seasons 1 and 2 raised many questions and if you're wondering why Jen is filming Nic in the show, we have some theories.

Am I Being Unreasonable? is back for season 2 with a bang, and what a season it is. If you've already sat on the edge of your seat through all six episodes, you might have questions about the ending - in that case, you'll love the deep dive we did into exactly what went down in the epic finale. You might also have another very valid question: Why on earth is Jen always filming Nic? We're asking ourselves the very same thing.

The show is fantastic at building a real sense on unease, tripping you up just when you think you've got to grips with the characters and their motives. While Jen appeared throughout season 1 to be a threat, it transpired all narrative moves bringing audiences to believe that were all red herrings and she was one of the good guys. Season 2 has brought the eye of suspicion down on her again, and we have theories about why she's always filming her so-called bestie - although these haven't been confirmed by the show itself.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead!*

Why is Jen filming Nic?

Do you remember back in season 1 when we asked ourselves this question? Everyone assumed Jen was filming Nic then because she'd wormed her way into her life to make trouble and was going to use the footage to bring Nic down for unknown malicious purposes.

Jen was then forgiven when it transpired she'd had a very unhappy childhood and had experienced trauma at the hands of her stepfather. Nobody had believed her when she shared what had happened, and she then took to recording important conversations to protect herself from being disbelieved - it was a bad habit, self preservation, she meant no harm - this was the consensus viewers had about her when season 1 wrapped.

However, she's back to her old tricks in season 2, and her son, Harry reveals to Ollie that Jen had forced him to stream the footage from their recorded conversation at Alex's memorial. Until then, it appeared Harry had just been looking through his mum's phone to amuse himself and it was a complete accident that he'd connected to the bluetooth and everyone heard Nic confess to a torrid affair with Alex when it played out on the large TV screen being used to share memories of Alex.

Flashbacks showed Jen had carefully instructed Harry on which bluetooth to connect to, and she'd even had a secret signal prepared to let him know the opportune moment to stream the footage. But why? Of course, this has reignited the entire "is Jen a goodie or a baddie" debate, and we believe Jen is entirely a goodie - just one with a good deal of mental health issues who could use an intervention.

(Image credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell)

We think a combination of Jen's trauma and her need to be loved dearly by one best friend, are the root cause of her actions at whatever cost. Flashbacks show Jen has a long history of obsessively befriending women she believes are being poorly treated by a man, going to any lengths to get them to believe her.

She was shown turning up uninvited on dates holding balloons emblazoned with slogans such as "this man is married," and having restraining orders taken out against her when she refused to leave the women alone whom she was trying to get to see the deceitful side of the men in their lives.

When she meets Nic, she instantly knows Nic is a wronged woman because she'd once met her husband Dan for a date. Falling for Nic both as the best friend she craves and fuelled by her desire to keep her from Dan at all costs, means Jen would even hurt Nic on her justice mission against men - also resorting to blackmail to keep Nic in her life.

Although streaming Nic's confession at Alex's memorial appears to be a move made with malicious intent, we believe Jen did it to alienate Nic from her friends and family and keep her dependant on her - which did work for a time when Nic was forced to move in with Jen for a while. The look on Jen's face when Nic says she loves her says it all - she is enamoured by this level of affection from another person.

(Image credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell)

Although the odd smirk here and there from Jen when she looks knowingly at her phone holding the footage, or when she successfully managed to reveal just a snippet of Nic's confession to Suzie appear to allude to vindictive intent, we still feel that's all red herrings to force viewers to question whether Jen is actually a bad person.

In her eyes, the more intel she has on Nic and the more havoc she wreaks in her life, the more material she'll have to blackmail her into staying in her life. This also pulls Nic closer to Jen as her only confidante as her life unravels, even if Jen is the person responsible for unravelling it - Jen is so desperate for Nic's friendship, even having it by force and blackmail wouldn't faze her.

But, we hear you cry, she wouldn't want Nic's confession to actually get out would she? If she was so obsessed with her she wouldn't want her in prison? Well, when it comes to Jen, we wouldn't actually be surprised. If it meant total alienation from her family forever, we're more than willing to bet Jen would let the footage come out just to place herself as Nic's only friend in the aftermath of whatever happened if and when Nic was caught for murdering Alex - even if that meant being separated if Nic went to prison.

Jen legitimises her crazy motivations, blinded by a genuine belief she's doing good in the world by waging a war against men who think they can treat women any way they want, and being the most devoted friend. While she clearly needs help and is infuriating, narratively Jen brings an excellent dynamic to Am I Being Unreasonable? and we can't wait to see what she'll do next.

(Image credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell)

Speaking of Jen recording conversations, Suzie was desperate to see the full recording of exactly what Nic said when she confessed to the affair with Alex. When she knew there was a further confession, she obsessively tried to get her hands on it - because she's a grieving wife who believes Nic played a part in her husband's death, right?

Well, how about this for a theory: Suzie wanted to see how much Nic revealed about Alex's death because she was the one who killed him. Hear us out - for most of season 1 Nic was grieving so badly and having terrible hallucinations to the point she didn't know what was real and what wasn't.

For most of the season all her memories of being at the train station with Alex depicted them as a couple very much in love. It wasn't until the finale we saw Nic had been protecting herself from the truth by imagining their last encounter this way, when the reality was she'd killed him after he'd horrifically dumped her.

If she'd mis-remembered that entire evening, she might not actually be the one to have killed Alex. Now we know Suzie was actually there that night, could she have been the one to see his demise and Nic's traumatised brain simply cannot remember?

The couple who witnessed the event could've really seen what happened and it could be they aren't trying to find Nic to shop her to the police, but to let her know there was somebody else present that night who was really to blame and not her. Sound wild? It is, but so is the entire genre-bending show. Bring on season 3 to see if we're correct.