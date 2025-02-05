How to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 from anywhere - stream online for free

There's been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2, but it's finally arrived on our screens and there's no need to miss a second of the action - here's how to watch the show from anywhere.

All the way back in 2022, the fabulously creative minds of Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, brought us the genre-bending and all-round fantastic, Am I Being Unreasonable? Part thriller, part murder mystery, part laugh-out-loud comedy, with a decent amount of 'what exactly is going on here?' unease thrown in, the show was an instant unforgettable hit.

Audiences were instantly left wanting more, except, news on a follow up was scant for quite some time. Cooper and Hizli were quick to announce a second season had been commissioned, then everything went quiet and viewers were left hanging.

But, now the day has arrived when the series returns to us for six more episodes - and we hope there's more BAFTAs to come, because Lenny Rush winning the TV BAFTA for best male comedy performance as Cooper's son, Ollie, was epic. If you're wondering how to watch season 2 and don't want to miss a moment, here's how to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 from anywhere.

How to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands every Wednesday at 9.30pm from February 5.

If you're up for a binge watch and don't want to view episodes via their weekly schedule, all episodes were released to iPlayer at once and are already available for your viewing pleasure.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Am I Being Unreasonable? season 1, all six episodes are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see whether Nic will actually get away with murder, and just how she'll tackle Ollie knowing about her affair with Alex, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Speaking about the cast coming back together to film season 2, Daisy May Cooper (Nic) reveals, "We had great fun filming and you get to see Dustin Demri-Burns (Dan) on rollerskates.

He is the funniest person I’ve ever met. He’s like a six-year-old kid who’s not allowed sugar but has eaten too many Haribos. He was making us laugh so much off-set by the time we were shooting we were exhausted!"