Why does Gillian Anderson's accent change and what's her real accent? Her American and British blend explained
Gillian Anderson's accent has long been a source of confusion for fans who can't get their head around her changing voice
Gillian Anderson has blown us away with her impeccable performances in countless roles. From her depiction of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown to her iconic stint as Dana Scully in The X Files and everything in between, it's clear that she can switch up her accent with ease to fit the character at hand. But Gillian's accent changes in real life, too.
The 55-year-old Sex Education star, whose incredible vulva dress at the Golden Globes made our entire month back in January, often leaves fans confused as to what her real accent is, flitting between sounding American and English.
Appearing at the BAFTAs back in February, Gillian took to the stage to present the Best Supporting Actor award, speaking like a Brit - but was heard chatting on the Golden Globes red carpet in an American accent. Ultimately, fans have been taking to social media to share their confusion over Gillian's true speaking voice.
Why does Gillian Anderson's accent change?
There's a pretty cool explanation behind Gillian's ability to switch between accents, sounding English one moment and American the next. It's because she is bidialetical, having spent her entire life living between the UK and the US.
Gillian was born in Chicago in 1968 but she and her parents moved to North London soon after, where she stayed until she was 11-years-old. After no doubt adopting a natural London accent, Gillian moved back to the US.
Gillian lived in Michigan until she was 22 and later moved to New York. These days she splits her time between both sides of the pond, so it's little wonder she struggles to stick to one accent.
A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)
A photo posted by on
Gillian has spoken about her mix of dialects multiple times in recent years amid plenty of curiosity from fans. She's explained that her accent will change depending on where she is in the world and who she's speaking to, although she's admitted it can get a little blended when there's both Brits and Americans around.
"It goes back and forth because I grew up in both places, so it depends on who I’m talking to," she explained in a 2020 interview.
"So usually when I’m talking to Brits, it slides into British, and vice versa for American. Sometimes it's conscious because I know that somebody will be thrown by it and so I'll consciously do it."
"Even on the phone my accent will change. Part of me wishes I could control it, but I can’t," she also told The Telegraph.
"I just slip into one or the other. When I moved to the States I tried hard to cling on to my British accent because it made me different."
And when it comes to whether Gillian identifies as British or American, she's confessed she doesn't quite know herself.
"I’ve been asked whether I feel more like a Brit than an American and I don’t know what the answer to that question is," she told Blog Talk Radio back in 2013.
"I know that I feel that London is home and I’m very happy with that as my home – I love London as a city and I feel very comfortable there. In terms of identity, I’m still a bit baffled."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
