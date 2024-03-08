Who is Denise Ohnona? The Kate Moss doppelgänger taking over the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Denise Ohnona is the name on everyone's lips following the model's debut on the catwalk for Paris Fashion Week.

Denise Ohnona was one of the many models who strutted the runway for the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on March 4th. The model looked incredible as she wore an oversized button-down shirt with a textured leather shirt jacket which fell to her mid-thigh and matched her leather trousers made from the same trousers with a pair of flat boots.

While she looked amazing, there was something more striking than her clothes that confused and impressed fans - her resemblance to Kate Moss! Fans couldn't help but think that Kate Moss had decided to walk the runway as the lookalike model bore a striking resemblance to the 50-year-old supermodel who has had a decades-long career and probably walked enough runways to complete a few marathons.

Denise Ohnona has little fashion catwalk experience but according to her social media is a professional Kate Moss lookalike and a former fitness influencer from Lancashire.

The model revealed to BBC Radio 4 Today that since the age of 14, she has been told that she looks like Kate Moss but didn't think much of it when she was very young. "We didn't have Google. It wasn't until later on I found out who she was and when I first saw her, I was like, 'Oh my gosh she's gorgeous I am nothing like Kate'," she said.

What's it like to *not* be Kate Moss?Denise Ohnona, a former dock worker from Lancashire who bears a striking resemblance, was thrown into the spotlight this week when she appeared at Paris Fashion Week.She tells @AmolRajan about her journey from docks to catwalk.#R4Today pic.twitter.com/JxlqH504zDMarch 7, 2024 See more

She added, "I considered myself beautiful or a model or anything like that." On social media, she revealed that Paris Fashion Week 2024 wasn't her first catwalk as she revealed, that back in 2019 she also walked for Vetements when they flew in a team of lookalikes for the runway.

Since blowing up since her Paris Fashion Week appearance, Denise has taken to Instagram to explain that she is not trying to steal Kate's thunder.

"Let’s be clear… there is only ONE Kate Moss! I’m simply a stay at home mum, who happens to look like someone famous. For years I was told I looked like Kate, but I couldn’t really see it. It’s only in the last few years, after being approached by an agency, did I give into doing some small ‘lookalike’ jobs which has since grown, thanks to my ‘Content Creator’ @doddywood and has now given me the opportunity to travel overseas and to walk in two ‘Paris Fashion Shows'."

She then poked fun at herself and her runway strut as she joked, "As you’ve probably seen from my walk.. I’m no supermodel, but I’m flattered to be compared to such an icon! 💋 "