Who is Denise Ohnona? The Kate Moss doppelgänger taking over the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
Here's everything you need to know about Denise Ohnona, the model who looks just like Kate Moss who has been all over the catwalk in Paris
Denise Ohnona is the name on everyone's lips following the model's debut on the catwalk for Paris Fashion Week.
Denise Ohnona was one of the many models who strutted the runway for the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on March 4th. The model looked incredible as she wore an oversized button-down shirt with a textured leather shirt jacket which fell to her mid-thigh and matched her leather trousers made from the same trousers with a pair of flat boots.
RRP: £29.99 | Zara's new collection of Kate Moss-adorned T-shirts and sweatshirts, featuring photographs by Terry O'Neill.
RRP: £45 | This Rock Chick eyeshadow palette is one that's frequently used on Kate Moss to achieve her smoky eye look.
RRP: £27 | Made by Charlotte Tilbury and used by Kate Moss, and other A-listers such as Bella Hadid.
While she looked amazing, there was something more striking than her clothes that confused and impressed fans - her resemblance to Kate Moss! Fans couldn't help but think that Kate Moss had decided to walk the runway as the lookalike model bore a striking resemblance to the 50-year-old supermodel who has had a decades-long career and probably walked enough runways to complete a few marathons.
Denise Ohnona has little fashion catwalk experience but according to her social media is a professional Kate Moss lookalike and a former fitness influencer from Lancashire.
The model revealed to BBC Radio 4 Today that since the age of 14, she has been told that she looks like Kate Moss but didn't think much of it when she was very young. "We didn't have Google. It wasn't until later on I found out who she was and when I first saw her, I was like, 'Oh my gosh she's gorgeous I am nothing like Kate'," she said.
What's it like to *not* be Kate Moss?Denise Ohnona, a former dock worker from Lancashire who bears a striking resemblance, was thrown into the spotlight this week when she appeared at Paris Fashion Week.She tells @AmolRajan about her journey from docks to catwalk.#R4Today pic.twitter.com/JxlqH504zDMarch 7, 2024
She added, "I considered myself beautiful or a model or anything like that." On social media, she revealed that Paris Fashion Week 2024 wasn't her first catwalk as she revealed, that back in 2019 she also walked for Vetements when they flew in a team of lookalikes for the runway.
A post shared by Denise (@iamnotkatemoss)
A photo posted by on
Since blowing up since her Paris Fashion Week appearance, Denise has taken to Instagram to explain that she is not trying to steal Kate's thunder.
"Let’s be clear… there is only ONE Kate Moss! I’m simply a stay at home mum, who happens to look like someone famous. For years I was told I looked like Kate, but I couldn’t really see it. It’s only in the last few years, after being approached by an agency, did I give into doing some small ‘lookalike’ jobs which has since grown, thanks to my ‘Content Creator’ @doddywood and has now given me the opportunity to travel overseas and to walk in two ‘Paris Fashion Shows'."
She then poked fun at herself and her runway strut as she joked, "As you’ve probably seen from my walk.. I’m no supermodel, but I’m flattered to be compared to such an icon! 💋 "
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Bathroom trends 2024 – 5 significant design elements I'm seeing everywhere this year
As homes editor, I'm privy to previewing all emerging bathroom trends and these are the ones that stand out across the board this year - from quiet luxury design to textured tiles
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Why is society still failing women?
A look at the inequalities that affect us and how we can level the playing field
By Louise Court Published