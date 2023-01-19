Where to watch That ‘70s Show - and how did it end?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

That '70s Show focused on the lives of a group of six teenage friends living in Point Place, a fictional town in Wisconsin, between 1976 and 1979.

As fans watch That 70s Show Netflix reboot, That ‘90s Show, now on the streaming platform, some questions reign supreme about the original iteration of the show.

The teenage cast of That '70s Show included Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Lisa Robin Kelly. On the adult side, actors Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, Tommy Chong, and Tanya Roberts took on various roles.

WHEN DID THAT '70S SHOW AIR?

Sitcom That '70s Show aired on Fox for eight seasons starting August 23, 1998 through May 18, 2006.

Overall, the series was well-received, enjoying enough popular attention as to warrant a reboot program nearly two decades after the wrapping up of the original iteration of the production.

That ‘90s Show premiered on Netflix this week. Set in 1995, the sequel centers around some of the children of the main characters of That '70s Show, with some actors reprising their iconic roles and new ones joining the casting roster.

HOW DID THAT '70S SHOW END?

The series finale of That '70s Show, which was also the show's 200th episode, is set in the last day of the decade: December 31, 1979. Throughout the episode, all the characters think back to what happened to them throughout the past years, ending with a nostalgic shot of the basement where they would all usually hang out while counting down to midnight in the distance.

Plot-wise, a few things happened in the last episode of That ‘70s Show. Specifically, Eric Forman (Topher), returned after a season-long absence to profess his love for Donna (Laura), who was gearing up to head to college; Eric's parents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood and Debra), announced that despite previous plans they were not going to move to Florida; while Kelso (Ashton), also absent for the majority of the eighth season given his move to Chicago to be close to his infant daughter, made a surprise appearance to ring in the ‘80s with his crew of friends.

As for the other characters: Jackie (Mila) and Fez (Wilmer) spent the episode gearing up for their first kiss while Donna's father Bob (Don) sold his house in preparation for his move to Florida, where he was going to open a bait shop.

WHERE TO STREAM THAT '70S SHOW

Unfortunately, although That 70s Show used to be available for streaming on Netflix, that is no longer the case. If you want to catch up on those episodes, you can do so on Peacock.

WHAT IS THAT '90S SHOW NETFLIX REBOOT ABOUT?

According to an official Netflix synopsis, That 90s Show is a continuation of the '70s-themed series, this time focusing on Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna from the original run of the program.

"Leia is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend or at least a best friend who isn't her dad," reads the synopsis. "When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide)."

"Excited to reinvent herself, [Leia] convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer," reveals the summary. "With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well... Red."