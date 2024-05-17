Where is The Fortune Hotel filmed? The real luxury resort in the ITV show revealed

If the question “Where is The Fortune Hotel filmed?” hasn’t been on your mind since the show started, we’re not sure why as the location is breath-taking.

From the Traitors Castle to the hotels where White Lotus was filmed, whether your favourite show is a reality-based series or a fictional tale, the location often draws us in. The same is definitely true for ITV’s newly-launched The Fortune Hotel which has drawn parallels in the media - and perhaps understandably so - to The Traitors. The Fortune Hotel is hosted by comedian and actor Stephen Mangan and sees ten pairs of contestants compete in a game of cat and mouse, all to win £250,000.

The stakes are high, the location is seriously luxurious and whilst we’ve been totally drawn in by the on-screen drama of the game, we’re equally fascinated by the resort it was filmed at. For all those wondering whether they can actually book to stay in the real-life hotel we’ve got all the details about where The Fortune Hotel is filmed.

Where is The Fortune Hotel filmed?

The Fortune Hotel was filmed in the Caribbean and according to Time Out, it was more specifically filmed at the luxurious resort of Silversands in Grenada. It’s every bit as beautiful as it appears on the ITV reality show and sits on the Grand Anse Beach with its miles of white sand and shimmering turquoise waters. The hotel itself offers everything from private villas to suites and foodies will be excited to know that it boasts not one, but four different restaurants. Each one serves food with a distinct style and global influences and they craft dishes from locally-sourced ingredients.

(Image credit: From ITV)

Silversands has several pools, a gym and a spa for guests to enjoy too and is nearby to the Grand Anse Craft & Spice Market. Grenada is known as the Island of Spice or the Spice Island and the Grenada Tourism Authority has explained that historically the country has been a large producer and exporter of spices which include cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, mace and allspice. They added that spices are still “deeply entrenched” in Grenadian society and culture. The island also has a number of rainforests, mountains and fourteen beautiful waterfalls.

(Image credit: Holger Leue via Getty)

Although The Fortune Hotel host Stephen Mangan didn’t remark upon the exact resort where The Fortune Hotel was filmed, he recently described the extensive facilities and natural beauty surrounding the resort in an interview with The Telegraph.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say a month in the Caribbean wasn’t part of the appeal,” he said after being asked what inspired him to become the show’s presenter. “We hired the whole ­resort on Grenada - complete with a 100 m swimming pool - for the whole shoot. And I’ve never done so much filming on yachts and beaches. The sunsets were just incredible.”

Can you stay at The Fortune Hotel’s hotel?

Watching The Fortune Hotel might have got you thinking about booking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Caribbean and, if so, you’re seriously in luck. Unlike the castle from The Traitors (we’re already eager for it to return in The Traitors season 3) and many of locations where The Gentlemen was filmed, you can actually stay at Silversands as a private individual. This might not come as too much of a surprise given that The Fortune Hotel is filmed in a working hotel.

(Image credit: From ITV)

Given its status as a luxury resort, rooms there are understood to have a high price-point but if anyone who wants to seriously splash out for their summer holiday likely won’t be disappointed. You can book directly through the Silversands website for your own luxurious Caribbean holiday. If you’d prefer, you can also secure your stay at The Fortune Hotel’s hotel via British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Expedia or Booking.com. As well as being open for private stays, Silversands is also available to book for weddings.

Episodes 1-4 of The Fortune Hotel are available to watch now via ITVX and the series continues Monday-Thursday on ITV1 at 9pm.