Where were White Lotus seasons 1 and 2 filmed? As season 3 filming location is reportedly confirmed

After the first two seasons of HBO Max's hit show White Lotus, the season 3 filming location has reportedly been confirmed - especially after the hint that the show's creator gave at the end of season 2.

A huge part of what makes watching White Lotus so addicting is viewing all of the beautiful scenery of each hotel location. The first season, fans were engaged in a plot that unfolded in a tropical paradise - and then in season 2, we got the luxury of spending some time on soaking up sun in Europe.

After season 2 ended in late 2022, fans already started speculating about where the third season will take place. Some have theorized that, since we haven't seen a White Lotus hotel in a cold climate, we could get a White Lotus Alaska, or even somewhere like Switzerland.

However, fans of the show got a little clue from the show's co-creator Mike White as he gave an interview during a behind the scenes video for the end of season 2. He said that he wanted to explore themes of spirituality and eastern religion - which left fans wondering if perhaps the next lucky (or, unlucky) cast would end up in East Asia.

Read on to find our what we know about the location of season 3, as well as some background information about seasons 1 and 2.

Where was White Lotus season 1 filmed?

The OG White Lotus season took place in Hawaii - Maui specifically. So was the hotel they filmed at a set - or a real hotel?

Turns out, you can stay at the Hawaii White Lotus in real life - except, you'd actually be staying at the Four Seasons resort in Maui. So, if you're feeling like you want to take your dysfunctional family on vacation, or scatter some ashes in the sea like Jennifer Coolidge, (or, y'know, just have a normal vacation), you can go do it at the exact place the cast members did in season 1.

Where was White Lotus season 2 filmed?

Just like season 1, season 2 of White Lotus was filmed at a real hotel - the San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina, Italy, to be exact. As fans were able to tell from the series, this hotel was everything a hotel guest could ever want, featuring clear blue water, bright sunlight, beautiful architecture and rooms... the list goes on.

Don't take it from us, though - the hotel is has been a consistent home to celebrities and prominent figures in the past, like King Edward VIII, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren and Oscar Wilde.

Where will season 3 of White Lotus be filmed?

According to Variety (opens in new tab)White Lotus season 3 is set to be filmed in Thailand, so anyone who predicted a location change to Southeast Asia can give themselves a pat on the back.

There are a variety of settings Mike and his crew could choose from in Thailand, such as the jungle, a city, the beach, or even a countryside - but we're just going to have to wait and see.

While the location has been confirmed, the cast has not. HBO Max spokesmen revealed in a Series Mania keynote (opens in new tab) interview that Mike "just pitched us the idea for the third season, and it’s great, a really fun idea."