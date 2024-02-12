Where is One Day filmed? Everything you need to know about the breathtaking filming locations of the hit rom-com

Here's what you need to know about Netflix's One Day filming locations, as the romantic series shows stunning locations across London, Edinburgh, Greece and Hertfordshire.

One Day is the most recent series that has captured the attention and hearts of fans who desperately want to know if One Day is based on a true story and the truth about Netflix's One Day dedication. Fans have also been completely loving the setting of the series and want to know more about the One Day filming locations that they can visit in real life. Here's what you need to know...

Where is Arthur's Seat?

The first episode focused on Dex and Emma's early relationship at Edinburgh University as they met on their graduation day and spent the next morning climbing the historic hill. Arthur's Seat is a real location in Edinburgh, the site in an ancient volcano which is now the main peak on a group of hills in Holyrood Park. The hill is a popular walking route and is available to visit for free in Edinburgh.

Per Conde Nast Traveller, "Climbing up to Arthur’s Seat costs nothing, and at only 823 feet above sea level, it’s also not a particularly challenging hike. You should be able to get to the top and back within an hour or two, depending how much you stop, though elderly people may have a harder time."

Where did Emma and Dex have a picnic?

In one rather wholesome part of episode three, Emma and Dex drink wine on a hill in London. The scene was filmed in the summer on Primrose Hill in the London Borough of Camden. Although the episode was set in 1990, this is still a common practice for Londoners in the summer. The warm weather and the backdrop of the city makes the hill a perfect spot for long evenings and watching the sun go down.

Where did Dex and Emma go on holiday?

In the fourth episode, Dex and Emma travel on holiday to Greece. The scenes for this were filmed in Paros, a Greek island which featured a harbour, beaches and cobbled streets. Per CN Traveller, The main locations in Paros that featured in the show were Naousa, a harbour and fishing village, and Parikia, where there were lots of old churches and streets.

Where was Tilly's wedding?

In the tenth episode, Emma and Dex cross paths at Tilly's wedding and have a brief kiss while in the maze of the stately home. But where was this property and the maze? The Old Palace in Hatfield Park was the location of Tilly's wedding and the maze that Dex and Emma walk through is the Lime Walk in the West Garden at the same property.

The property is available to visit but isn't free. There are several different prices on the Hatfield Park website where you can also find out when certain parts of the property are open.

Where did Emma swim outside in London?

In the thirteenth episode of the show, Emma and Dex are living in Belsize Park in London and looking for a new place. Before going to a viewing Emma is seen swimming in an outdoor lido before cycling over to meet with Dex at the property. Emma was swimming at Charlton Lido, in South East London. The pool is near Eltham and one of the many lidos across the South of London including Tooting Lido and Brockwell Park Lido.