Who is Justin Eely from Netflix's One Day dedication?

One Day is Netflix's latest romantic original series that fans love, but fans want to know more about Justin Eely - the person whom the series was dedicated to.

One Day was released on February 8th on Netflix and explored the relationship between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew. Fans have binge-watched the series and have been completely distraught by the devastating twists and turns in the emotional series.

One question that has cropped up for many viewers is about Justin Eely, although he wasn't a character in the series, the show was dedicated to his memory, and fans want to know how he was involved in this series. Here's what you need to know...

At the end of the last episode that looked at the years 2003, 2004 and 2007, the show flashed back to Emma and Dex kissing on the day after their graduation day, St Swithin's Day, as they both parted ways to go on to do different things.

The screen went blank and a message read 'In loving memory of Justin Eely' but who is Justin Eely? And why was the series dedicated to him?

Justin Eely was an Online Editor who worked on One Day but died before the show was released on February 8th. Justin had a decades-long career and Imdb credits him with working on a TV series that came out 28 years ago in 1996.

Justin had previously worked on many other incredibly successful shows such as Bodies, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Good Omens, Extraordinary, Killing Eve, The Crown and Sherlock.

It is unclear how Justin Eely passed but from his social media presence, it appears that he was an exceptional athlete who completed the Iron Man challenge eight times in his life and as recently as August 2023. Justin also appeared to be a father to an eight-year-old girl.