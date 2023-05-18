When does season 3 of Ginny and Georgia come out and what to expect from the next series

Ginny & Georgia is one of the best series on Netflix and we have been obsessed with the last two seasons of this fantastic show. So when can we expect the next installment?

The ending of Ginny & Georgia season 2 had us left with our mouths open in shock and we watched as Georgia's wedding day turned into a nightmare as she was arrested for murdering Tom Fuller. The series was completely left on a cliffhanger and we need to know what happens next.

So, has season 3 of Ginny & Georgia been commissioned? Will Netflix be making another season of the show? If so, when can we expect it? Here's what we know so far...

Will there be a season 3 of Ginny and Georgia?

Netflix (opens in new tab) confirmed on May 17, 2023 that Ginny and Georgia has been renewed for a season 3 and 4!

Speaking to Tudum, the creator and executive producer of the show, Sarah Lampert, previously stated that a season 3 was always in mind when they were making season 2. "When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be," said Lampert. "Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts."

The creator even hinted at Ginny's fate as she revealed that for season 3, the characters will be thrown, "new hurdles, new relationships and new challenges."

When will season 3 of Ginny and Georgia be released?

Netflix has not confirmed when the latest season of Ginny and Georgia will be released. However, the first season of the show was released on February 24, 2021, and the second season was released on January 5, 2023. This could indicate that there will be another two-year gap and season 3 will be released in early 2025.

However, there was a slight delay between the creation of the first season and the release of the second, and filming for season 2 didn't begin until November 21, 2021 - over six months after the second season was announced.

Hopefully, there will be less of a delay for the third season and Netflix will see how successful the show has been and what an appetite fans have for more Wellsbury drama!

What might season 3 be about?

Season two ended with Georgia being arrested during her wedding reception for murder. The second season will likely begin with her either denying that she killed Tom Fuller, or finding another way to escape incarceration.

Georgia and Mayor Paul are now married, so Ginny and Austin will probably still be living in the same house with him as their guardian as Georgia fights for her freedom. Austin's father Gil was scared off by Paul in the last season, but now that Georgia has been arrested he may return and try to take custody of Austin once again.

Cynthia is still dealing with the loss of her husband, and will probably have some mixed feelings about her friend mercy killing him on her behalf. She may also have some unresolved feeling about having a brief affair with Joe, who of course, is still hopelessly in love with Georgia.

Speaking of being hopelessly in love, despite breaking up with Ginny for the sake of his mental health, Marcus is still in love with her and they still have a will-they-won't-they kind of thing going on - even though they ended the season very much not together.

Max is still in a weird love triangle with her ex-girlfriend Sophie (who is recently single) and her new love interest Silver. There's a lot still left to be explored as Max works out who she wants to be with and tries to continue to get over Sophie.

Those are pretty much all the major plot points that will likely form the crux of season three - and we can't wait!