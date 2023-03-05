We’re loving Bette Midler’s hilarious honesty when it comes to her youthful appearance: ‘I do look fabulous, I know’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bette Midler has always been a refreshingly candid, bawdy and unapologetic trailblazer, so it’s no surprise she’s not ashamed of talking about the treatments and tweakments which keep her looking “fabulous.”

The Wind Beneath My Wings icon – who started out her career singing in the gay bathhouses in New York City – is celebrated for her no-nonsense attitude.

And, while accepting an award last week, the star had no reservations about putting some of her youthful appearance down to “tailoring.”

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Beaches actress joked about undergoing cosmetic procedures during her acceptance speech at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday night.

While accepting the Distinguished Collaborator Award for her decades of support of the costume design industry, Bette joked, “Time has a way of smoothing everything out. I’ve been at it for close to 60 years…and I do look fabulous, I know.”

As the crowd cheered at this show of self-confidence, she added, “I’ve had some tailoring done on my face.”

Bette’s carefree admission is a welcome change to the conversation around surgery or injectables, and we love her for owning it.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP)

It’s not the first time Bette has discussed the topic of aging and changing her visage, though.

Back in 2008, while chatting with Extra, Bette was asked whether she’d thought about going under the knife.

Even back then, her response was unapologetically candid and relatable.

She said, “Doesn’t everybody consider it? When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think.”

While she’s certainly not ashamed of having some “tailoring” done, Bette also believes that lifestyle habits play a huge part in how one looks and feels.

She shared that she’s "really good about my regime. I am really disciplined. I don't keep strange hours and I don't drink a lot and I don't smoke."

A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And while the “tailoring” has kept her looking young, it’s probably her healthy behaviors which have kept her energy levels up and her career thriving all these years.

Bette, who was actually supposed to be the original star of Sister Act, has showed no sign of slowing down in recent years.

In 2017, Bette made a triumphant return to the stage, appearing as the titular character in Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! revival. For her work, Bette won her second Tony Award.

In 2021, Bette received the Kennedy Center Honor for a lifetime of achievement in the performing arts at the Medallion Ceremony, held at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

And Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to the cult classic also starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, came out in October 2022. The long-awaited follow-up went on to break streaming records for Disney Plus, drawing more than 2.7 billion minutes of viewing from September 26 to October 2.