Victoria Beckham's incredibly 'chic' go-to perfume is almost never on sale - but it's discounted right now

Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume is currently on sale - and it's a rare chance to smell expensive and chic on a budget.

There are some incredible Black Friday Perfume deals this year, and we plan to take full advantage! Today is the perfect time to get ahead of the Christmas shopping or just treat yourself to a little something - and we have the perfect product for your next fragrance investment! Victoria Beckham's go-to perfume is included in the sales at Liberty's and it's simply gorgeous!

Victoria's favourite scent is Room Service by Vilhelm Parfumerie, a designer fragrance with a designer price tag - but it's significantly cheaper with a good Black Friday discount!

Room Service Eau de Parfum 20ml Was £88.00 Now £70.40| Vilhelm Parfumerie Exclusive to Liberty, Vilhelm Parfumerie's Room Service eau de parfum bottles the rich, fruity, floral aroma of Greta Garbo's rose bath.

Room Service Eau de Parfum 50ml, Was £145.00 Now £116.00 | Vilhelm Parfumerie Exclusive to Liberty, Vilhelm Parfumerie's Room Service eau de parfum bottles the rich, fruity, floral aroma of Greta Garbo's rose bath.

Room Service Eau de Parfum 100ml, Was £220.00 Now £176.00 | Vilhelm Parfumerie Exclusive to Liberty, Vilhelm Parfumerie's Room Service eau de parfum bottles the rich, fruity, floral aroma of Greta Garbo's rose bath.

Victoria Beckham knows a thing or two about smelling expensive, what with launching three of her own fragrances in September 2023. So we are rather inclined to trust her fragrance knowledge to assist us in our next scent investment.

According to Who What Wear, Victoria Beckham once shared her love for Vilhelm Parfumerie's Room Service eau de parfum on her Instagram Story. The former Spice Girl said that their luxury scent, Room Service was 'super chic' - and we can't help but agree!

Room Service has a rather glamorous back story, with Vilhelm Parfumerie describing the long-lasting scent's origins as having been inspired by actress Greta Garbo - but in a rather unique way. The scent of this perfume is meant to be of her bathwater - that's right - the luxuriously aromatic bath that she would have drawn for her while staying at The Carlyle Hotel in New York.

According to retailers 'As the fragrant warm water rises, it releases a collision of citrus and red fruits, bamboo, violet, black amber and sandalwood." Sounds pretty good to us!

Victoria has also released her own range of perfumes with distinctive different scents. This is perfect for those who are looking for something slightly different scent wise and fancy something more floral or musky than the Vilhelm fragrance.