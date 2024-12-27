Victoria Beckham just wore the most simple but chic party outfit – her blazer dress and patterned tights combination is so easy to recreate

Victoria Beckham’s simple but striking Christmas outfit might have just demonstrated that a trend that was popular earlier in the year is here to stay for good.

The always stylish pop-star-turned-fashion-designer – who already surpassed all our expectations with her dramatic train dress on Christmas Eve – shared another enviable outfit as she enjoyed festive fun with her family, including husband David Beckham, all four of their children and Nicola Peltz, the wife of her eldest son, Brooklyn.

Victoria shared a look at her Christmas outfit with her nearly 33 million Instagram followers, sharing a snap of her family and writing, “Being together for the holidays makes me so happy.”

Well, it was Victoria’s outfit that made us happy – with the icon wearing a boxy, black blazer dress over a pair of chic patterned tights in a geometric, fishnet-style design.

The blazer dress appeared slouchy and oversized, with just the tips of Victoria’s pink manicured nails peeking out.

With the patterned tights blending seamlessly into her pointed black stilettos, Victoria created a perfect illusion elongating her legs.

Not only is Victoria’s statement party outfit deceptively simple, it’s a strong argument that the ‘no trousers’ trend might be sticking around for 2025.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Anne Hathaway took on the trend, and Victoria’s flattering silhouette might have just made the case for it all over again.