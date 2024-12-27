Victoria Beckham just wore the most simple but chic party outfit – her blazer dress and patterned tights combination is so easy to recreate
Victoria Beckham revived the 'no trousers' trend for her striking Christmas outfit
Victoria Beckham’s simple but striking Christmas outfit might have just demonstrated that a trend that was popular earlier in the year is here to stay for good.
The always stylish pop-star-turned-fashion-designer – who already surpassed all our expectations with her dramatic train dress on Christmas Eve – shared another enviable outfit as she enjoyed festive fun with her family, including husband David Beckham, all four of their children and Nicola Peltz, the wife of her eldest son, Brooklyn.
Victoria shared a look at her Christmas outfit with her nearly 33 million Instagram followers, sharing a snap of her family and writing, “Being together for the holidays makes me so happy.”
Well, it was Victoria’s outfit that made us happy – with the icon wearing a boxy, black blazer dress over a pair of chic patterned tights in a geometric, fishnet-style design.
Shop styles inspired by Victoria Beckham's Christmas outfit
As Victoria Beckham proved, a statement party dress doesn't have to be complicated - a classic, timeless black blazer dress with the right accessories is all you need.
Shaped like a classic tuxedo jacket, this elevated blazer dress includes satin peak lapels, a tailored silhouette and a cut-out back for added, unexpected drama.
Understated but unforgettable, this tailored, double-breasted blazer dress would look great with tights, shorts or leggings.
An affordable dupe of Victoria Beckham's tights, these flattering fishnets feature an intricate geometric knit that add structure and texture to an outfit.
For someone wanting more coverage than a fishnet, these full-length tights offer a memorable, polka dot pattern.
The blazer dress appeared slouchy and oversized, with just the tips of Victoria’s pink manicured nails peeking out.
With the patterned tights blending seamlessly into her pointed black stilettos, Victoria created a perfect illusion elongating her legs.
Not only is Victoria’s statement party outfit deceptively simple, it’s a strong argument that the ‘no trousers’ trend might be sticking around for 2025.
Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Anne Hathaway took on the trend, and Victoria’s flattering silhouette might have just made the case for it all over again.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
