Vanderpump Rules 'Scandoval' like watching The Sixth Sense again, says exec producer, who reveals what really happened behind the scenes

Vanderpump Rules 'Scandoval' has taken the world by storm as fans of the reality TV show, and even those who'd previously never heard of it, have been gripped by an affair between two cast members.

Anybody wondering how to get over relationship anxiety may need to avert their gaze as Vanderpump Rules Season 10 saw everyone's worst nightmare unfold - an affair between one cast member's long-term partner and her best friend.

What unfolded next was far bigger than anybody could have possibly expected - with legal woes, death threats, and allegations flying all over the place. Hell, even the New York Times (opens in new tab) reported on this evolving news story - which gained the show a whole new audience.

Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab) about how they handled the drama, which was exposed five and a half months after they'd wrapped Season 10, executive producer Alex Baskin said it's a contemporary reality TV twist on the “‘Where was I when Kennedy was shot?’ moment.”

Discussing looking back over the series, which he claims wasn't re-edited after the news broke, he added, “It’s like, try watching ‘The Sixth Sense’ again,” Baskin says. “It seems really obvious after the fact - not because we edited it, but because you know.”

Filming the reunion proved challenging, with the cast at war and there being a temporary restraining order taken out by Raquel against her former close friend and co-star Scheana Shay - following assault allegations.

They managed to get it all in hand and recorded the hotly anticipated reunion. Many are surprised that the next season hasn't started shooting yet but producer Alex dropped an incredible piece of gossip that sent fans wild.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” he told Variety. “There is new information.”

“I’m not saying this as a mere tease,” he added. “This is true. I will put it this way - There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

What is Vanderpump Rules Scandoval?

The reality series follows ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants and bars and, more importantly, the people who work in them. The show has long since been a popular, but perhaps more niche, show for Bravo but this year it went viral.

On March 3, TMZ broke the news about the breakup between cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix - claiming that Tom had been unfaithful with the couple's close friend Raquel Leviss. This sexual affair, which began in August 2022, gained the monicker #Scandoval.

As the shocking news broke only four episodes into the current series, viewers became far more invested in the show. Suddenly, they were acutely aware of each episode, analyzing nuanced moments and squirming during scenes that can only be viewed through an entirely different lens.

The producers filmed an extra episode of the season, which was revealed in the jaw-dropping mid season trailer. During a tense scene where the now former couple are sitting down in their shared home, Tom asks Ariana if she wants anything from the kitchen, to which she answers, "For you to die."

Subsequently, in an advert for the show's finale, Ariana tells us how she found out. It was at Tom Tom, a venue owned by Vanderpump, where Tom's band The Most Extras were performing. After his phone fell from his pocket, he gave it to his girlfriend for safekeeping.

“Call it woman’s intuition, call it lightbulb, call it whatever,” she said. “Literally in that moment, I went, 'I need to look at this.'" Looking through his phone's images, Ariana found an intimate video of Raquel and Tom together.

“My stomach dropped into my f****** ass,” she added.

When is the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale?

Bravo aired an extended finale episode on Wednesday, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Don't worry if you missed it, you can watch it online on streaming service Peacock in the US or Hayu in the UK.

