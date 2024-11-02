Trinny Woodall says her 60s are 'about really knowing what I want now’ as she speaks candidly on leaving insecurities behind

Trinny Woodall has opened up about turning 60, revealing that she's focusing on 'really knowing what she wants now’ rather than worrying about 'what people think' about her.

Back in February, Trinny Woodall celebrated her 60th birthday - and since then, the fashion guru revealed she has been reevaluating her priorities and her general outlook on life.

Appearing on Lorraine for a candid interview, she shared, "My 60s are about really knowing what I want now and not worrying what people think."

It's a message a lot of people will relate to, with Trinny adding, "I think we can spend [our] 20s and 30s worrying what people think."

It's refreshing to hear such a message from someone who seems to have it as together as Trinny, with her beauty empire flourishing and her fashion insights reaching so many people on social media, which is something the interviewer pointed out, but Trinny revealed that it's not always as easy for her to be seen by so many as it may first appear.

"I was a pizza face till I was 30," she said, speaking about her struggle with acne, which was a huge insecurity for her for a lot of her life. "People would really, like, we'd have a conversation and somebody would be talking to my left cheek because there was a really juicy, unplucked spot. So I was very self-conscious of very bad skin."

But as she struggled with her skin, the insecurity led to, what has now become, Trinny's biggest endeavour; her beauty line. "I'd be spending hours doing lotions and potions to try and get my skin to a decent place, so I always was quite interested in how can I change my skin? How can I heal my skin?"

She subsequently did 'tons of research' into skincare, figuring out which ingredients were the best and which would help cure her acne. After healing her own acne, she took her ideas and created her incredibly successful skincare and makeup empire.

And, as she heads into her 60s, her focus on skincare is all about this healing, not about anti-aging, which is a refreshingly new take on skincare targeted at mature skin types.

"I’ve got eye wrinkles now and they don’t bother me one bit,” she told The Independent earlier this year, revealing that her skincare routine at 60 is all about enhancing her skin and looking after it, not changing it completely - something that's in line with her new mantra of not worrying about others' opinions, only those she has of herself.

