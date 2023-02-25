This surprising Apple secret will change the way you watch movies and shows forever
Next time you’re watching a juicy whodunnit, have a look at what technology the characters are using. Trust us, it could answer a lot…
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Apple has been one of the most innovative brands in the market for decades, and they’ve become an integral part of our everyday lives.
There’s a reason they were the first company to ever hit $3 trillion (that’s illions not with an M or a B, but a TR) on the stock market.
From wearable gadgets that help keep us healthy to smartphones that make staying on top of things easier, it’s not surprising to see people from all walks of life sporting one or more of their products.
But there’s one type of person you’ll never see using Apple products on screen. And once you learn this little secret, it’s not hyperbole to say that you’ll never watch TV or movies the same way again.
And that’s because, the one person you’ll never see using Apple products in TV or film is the baddie.
Various Reddit boards have long talked about the suspected rumors, that it was a practise of the corporation to expressly forbid their products to be used by unfavorable characters in popular culture.
And that very rumor was seemingly confirmed to be true by someone with first-hand knowledge.
Rian Johnson – director of Netflix’s smash hit movies Knives Out and Glass Onion – let slip that his on-screen killers couldn’t use Apple products. Rian, who also produced the new hit TV show Poker Face, spoke to Vanity Fair back when Knives Out was first releasing.
In the interview, he reveals the genuinely mind-blowing fact about Apple’s restrictions on product placement, insinuating that letting the secret out could make him the number one enemy of anyone making a crime thriller or a whodunnit in the future.
He says in the video, “Apple… they let you use iPhones in movies but - and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie - bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.”
"Every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now," he added, jokingly.
Apple have never commented on this well-known rumor themselves, but other sources have shed some light on it in the past.
MacRumors, for example, have noted that as part of their guidelines for using the company’s various trademarks and copyrights, Apple says its products should only be shown "in the best light, in a manner or context that reflects favorably on the Apple products and on Apple Inc.”
So, not being used by some dastardly villain or double crossing murderer.
With movies like Scream 6 and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 coming out in 2023, this little nugget of wisdom could help viewers solve the crime.
The real question is, are you going to share this knowledge or pretend you solved the mystery with your own smarts?
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Shania Twain reveals what DOES impress her much: ‘You are rock solid. I am inspired and I admire your courage’
Shania has shared a touching message of support for her LGBTQ+ fans
By Jack Slater • Published
-
How Queen Consort Camilla’s latest bold move breaks from the long-held rule established by Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla has taken a very public stance on a political issue
By Jack Slater • Published