The Night Agent: Who is the mole?

Netflix clearly knows how to deliver when it comes to intense thrillers that immediately capture the public's attention.

Following Emily the Criminal, The Strays and Fool Me Once, among other films and series, The Night Agent is a 10-episode show based on an eponymous novel by Matthew Quirk that will keep you up at night.

The series, which premiered in its entirety yesterday, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

WHAT IS THE NIGHT AGENT ABOUT?

The Night Agent focuses on low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he navigates a dangerous conspiracy that kicks off with the murder of one Rose Larkin's aunt and uncle, who were actually secret agents.

The couple is murdered as it is investigating a terrorist attack that clearly has deeper ramifications than first made clear, kicking off a series of events that Peter and Rose have to tackle head on.

Turns out, though, that a few assassins are after the two characters as their investigation progresses - a fact that convinces them both about the presence of a mole in the White House who wants to keep them far away from the truth.

WHO STARS IN THE NIGHT AGENT?

American actor Gabriel Basso and New Zealand star Luciane Buchanan take on the protagonists' roles as, respectively, Peter and Rose.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The cast is rounded out by Academy Award-nominated actress Hong Chau, of The Whale fame, as Diane Farr, the United States president's chief of staff; Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, the vice president's daughter; British actress Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, the head of Maddie Secret Service detail; and D.B. Woodside as another agent assigned to protect Maddie.

WHO IS THE MOLE IN THE NIGHT AGENT?

After watching all ten episodes of The Night Agent, one plot point is clear (spoiler alert!): Diane, the president's chief of staff and, supposedly, one of Peter's closest government alliances, is actually the mole.

The protagonist seems to realize the truth during episode 6, when he discusses his suspicions about the possible dangers connected with the vice president during a conversation with Diane herself.

In fact, during a pivotal scene, Diane makes a comment about one of Peter's friends without him having ever mentioned said friend to her. That's when the character's suspicions are raised... and for good reason.

It’s always the ones you suspect the least, right?

HOW TO WATCH THE NIGHT AGENT

The Night Agent is available for streaming on Netflix right now so anyone with a subscription can access all ten episodes of season 1.