The hilarious way Jennifer Coolidge hopes she could return in White Lotus season 3 after her character’s death

Jennifer Coolidge recently unveiled how she would love to return in season 3 of White Lotus after the death of her character in season 2... and of course, it's hilarious.

Point blank, we're obsessed with Jennifer Coolidge. From her roles in classic movies like American Pie, Legally Blonde, and A Cinderella Story, to her recent fan-favorite role as Tanya in The White Lotus seasons 1 and 2, she is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actresses of our time, and has achieved iconic status.

After her character's death in season 2, fans have had to mourn the loss of her hilarious, over-the-top character, but JCool recently divulged her own master plan of how she could see Tanya returning for the upcoming season 3, set to take place in Thailand.

Her goal for returning to season 3? Kill her husband, Greg.

"If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg's eyes out," she told the star of The Bear Jeremy Allen White on Variety's newest episode of Actors on Actors.

In case you missed it, Greg exited the season midway, leaving Tanya alone with her assistant, Portia - but shortly after, she befriended a group of gay men. Ultimately, the men didn't have her best interest at heart and were in an overarching plot, facilitated by Greg, to kill her for her money. She managed to realize they were out to get her just in time, and attempted a shoot-out on their yacht - but ultimately, fell off the boat to her unfortunate demise.

Jennifer said that although she found the reality of her character being killed off difficult to swallow, she understood the reasoning for it.

"Mike [White] was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons," she told Jeremy. "But I also think Tanya's a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, 'Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!' So I don't know."

Jennifer did say that, even if Tanya can't make an appearance reincarnated as a bird, she hopes that Greg, played by Jon Gries, receives some sort of "comeuppance" in season 3.

"My hope for Jon [Gries] is that he's not finished with Greg. I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. He deserves bad treatment. Possibly a death himself," she said. "I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."