The White Lotus Season 3 is being filmed in these luxe Thailand hotels

The team behind HBO’s deliciously dark and decadent show, The White Lotus, have been slowly rolling out more information about the anthology series’ upcoming third season – including confirming new cast members such as Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs, The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon and indie queen Parker Posey.

A few weeks ago, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed it was partnering with HBO for The White Lotus Season 3, with filming in Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui scheduled to begin in February.

And now fans have been given more insight into the luxury resorts and villas that will act as settings for the fictional White Lotus establishments. In an article by Bloomberg, two hotels have been identified as locations – the Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui (Thailand’s second-largest island), and the Anantara Mai Khao Villas in Phuket.

As with seasons one and two, which whisked viewers to the white-sand beaches of Hawaii and offered a taste of la dolce vita in Sicily’s Taormina, the new locations embody luxury and glamour.

Here's a closer look at the beautiful locations, and a rough idea on how much a night's stay would cost (brace yourselves)...

The White Lotus season 3 filming locations

Show creator Mike White previously hinted in an interview with Variety that he was considering an Asian location for series three, which White said could have a focus on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality." Now that's been confirmed to be Thailand, let's look at the specific resorts.

The first of the filming locations is The Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui.

Describing a typical stay at the resort, the Four Seasons website reads: "Spend your days exploring pristine sandy beaches bordered by tropical greenery and calm blue seas, lounging by our infinity pool with a cool drink, or relaxing on your private deck overlooking the idyllic Gulf of Siam – all with every imaginable comfort.”

(Image credit: The Four Seasons, Koh Samui)

Rooms and villas include a Serenity Pool Villa, a sea-facing villa with a private dining deck lined with palm trees and a three-bedroom family villa with pool.

Other touches of luxury include The Secret Garden Spa, which is described by the Four Seasons press room as “inspired by a back-to-nature focus on freshness, clarity and simplicity, complemented by the tranquillity of the spa’s surroundings and the pure natural goodness of plants and herbs grown at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.”

(Image credit: The Four Seasons)

The earliest reservation available is currently at the end of March – most likely because HBO has rented the accommodation out for filming.

As a rough estimate of prices, for a week’s stay between March 27 and April 3, the best room rate is the Serenity Pool Villa, at £1228 per night. A three-bedroom villa costs £8,691 per night, while a four-bedroom villa is £10,984 per night.

(Image credit: The Four Seasons)

(Image credit: The Four Seasons)

The second of the luxury accommodation welcoming a new selection of White Lotus guests is the Anantara Mai Khao Villas in Phuket.

A post shared by Anantara Mai Khao Phuket (@anantaramaikhao) A photo posted by on

These hideaway villas lie on the northern tip of the island of Phuket, a long stretch of golden beach fringed by lush national park.

As per the website, “pool villas are clustered around a lagoon in Southern Thai village style, offering private oases at our Phuket resort. Rise to yoga or Muay Thai on the beach at dawn. Cruise into the horizon on a private yacht for the day. Return for sunset drinks amidst the treetops and sanctuary spa unwinding.”

A post shared by Anantara Mai Khao Phuket (@anantaramaikhao) A photo posted by on

The best room rate currently available (correct at time of writing) was for a week between March 30 and April 6.

A Pool Pavilion room costs £285 per night, a Pool Villa costs £436 per night and a two-bedroom family pool villa averages £794 per night.

