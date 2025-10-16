Where was The Diplomat season 3 filmed? Locations featured in the Netflix thriller

Netflix's hit thriller The Diplomat, is back for season 3 and we couldn't be more excited. After that explosive season 2 ending, there's a lot to look forward to in the eight all-new episodes.

The Diplomat is a show that often gets viewers asking questions. Season 2 got viewers asking just what happened to Margaret Roylin and Ronnie after the explosive events unfolded, and wondering just what Grove was up to.

Something else those tuning in are always keen to know, is where each season was filmed. We break down the key locations found in season 3 of The Diplomat, and where they can be found in real life.

Where was The Diplomat season 3 filmed?

As with the previous two seasons, The Diplomat season 3 also filmed in both the UK and the US. In the UK, viewers can spot some well known London locations, including Carlton Gardens in St James, and Greenwich's Old Royal Naval College.

Carlton Gardens is a cul-de-sac sitting at the west end of Carlton House Terrace, and was built slightly after the latter. Originally made up of seven large houses, some have now been converted to offices, while others remain luxury residences.

The Old Royal Naval College appears often in the series, standing in for the outside of government buildings. It's no stranger to being featured on screen, having previously appeared in Skyfall, The King's Speech, The Crown and Bridgerton, among many more.

(Image credit: escapetheofficejob/Alamy)

Famous London landmarks Trafalgar Square and Regent's Park can also be seen during season 3 of The Diplomat. The US embassy in London also makes an appearance during the third outing.

In the show and real life, the diplomatic residence for the US ambassador is Winfield House in Regent's Park. However, the real Winfield House isn't used for filming, with Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire being used instead.

Found in the South Mimms area of the county, Wrotham Park is a Palladian Mansion set in a 2,500 acre estate. It was designed by Isaac Ware in 1754 and built by Admiral John Byng, the fourth son of Admiral Sir George Byng.

A post shared by Stowhill Estates Unique Homes (@stowhillestates) A photo posted by on

Speaking about filming in the US, series creator Debora Cahn says, "After an amazing summer shooting in the UK, we brought London home to NY."

She adds, “best of both worlds - filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going."

In the US, viewers can spot the Coe Hall Historic House Museum in Upper Brookville. The museum is part of the larger Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park and features a 65-room Tudor Revival mansion.

Gardens there were designed by the Olmsted Brothers, and visitors can take self-guided tours of the manor and explore the grounds during their visits.

While the majority of season 3 filmed on location in London, production moved to New York to allow Keri Russell and Debora Cahn to balance the shoot schedule with their families.

Speaking to WWD, Keri says, "She [Debora] had always pitched the show to me as starting in London and then being able to come home. And what we did is just moved anything that shot inside a stage back to New York so that our children didn’t forget who we were."

Of filming in the UK capital in the future, the actress adds, "we still plan on going back to London, and we both love London so much, so we still plan on going back and we still plan on having location porn. It’s the fantasy of the show."

All three seasons of The Diplomat are currently available to watch on Netflix.