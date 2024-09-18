Mighty oaks, blooming fields and historic houses - discover 32 of the best gardens to visit around the world

Ready to plant some seeds for your next holiday destination?

The world is full of natural wonders waiting to be discovered, from delicious destinations for every food lover to underrated destinations designed for a relaxing getaway. But it's not just our senses that can get delighted as we travel, connecting with different flora and fauna all over the world can reconnect us to nature and remind us of some much-needed perspective.

If you're looking for a getaway filled with gorgeous gardens and luscious landscapes, check out these blooming lovely destinations.

32 of the best gardens to visit around the world

Singapore Botanical Gardens

Singapore is famous for towering high rises, being a powerful seat for business and finance, and a place where the truly wealthy come to work, play and shop. But, in contrast to all the hustle and bustle, there’s also a historic garden dating back to 1859.

The Singapore Botanical Gardens provide a vast, green oasis in the heart of the city, and the unmissable UNESCO World Heritage Site includes the world’s largest collection of orchids.

Shinjuku Gyoen, Tokyo

Blending three distinct styles – French garden, English landscape and Japanese traditional – Shinjuku Gyoen is one of the best-known and best loved hanamis (translated literally as ‘flower viewing’) in Tokyo.

The park’s main attraction for visitors from all over the world is its sprawling collection of 1,500 cherry trees, which come to life in the springtime to wash the park in a sea of cherry blossom pink.

Montreal Botanical Garden, Canada

Considered one of the most noteworthy and striking gardens in North America, the sprawling gardens in Montreal are home to over 10,000 plant species from all over the globe. Highlights include the themed gardens, including the Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden and the First Nations Garden, plus the Biodome, an elaborate greenhouse which houses ecosystems from places including the Amazon Rainforest.

Jardin Majorelle, Marrakech

A must-visit for fans of flora, fauna and fashion, this iconic garden is rooted in history. It was originally the personal garden of French painter Jacques Majorelle, who purchased it in the 1920s and made the garden his life’s work.

Decades later, legendary fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent took over the gardens. The decor is imbued with French cubism with traditional Moroccan architecture and features vibrant hues of blue and yellow throughout. As for the plant and animal life, expect a selection of rare cacti and more than 15 bird species from North Africa.

Taj Mahal Gardens, India

As if visiting the Taj Mahal wasn’t already enticing enough, in addition to the majestic temple, the site is also home to some seriously stunning gardens. Indeed, to step foot on the gardens surrounding the Taj Mahal is to step foot on paradise. This is because the gardens are intentionally designed based on the 'four gardens of Paradise.'

Kenroku-en Garden, Japan

Hailed as one of the Three Great Gardens of Japan, Kenroku-en translates as the Garden of the Six Sublimities. Designed to be harmonious and a sanctum of peace, the design of the garden references the essential attributes to a perfect garden in Chinese landscape theory: artifice, seclusion, panorama, antiquity, waterways and spaciousness. As well as luscious landscapes, there are rest houses and tea houses to enjoy a quiet moment in.

Jardim Botanico, Brazil

If you’re fortunate enough to visit this garden in Rio de Janeiro, make sure you behave because Jesus is watching. Literally. The special gardens are located directly under the iconic statue of Christ – known as Christ the Redeemer (or Cristo Redentor in Portuguese.) The gardens are a UNESCO heritage site and offer an immersive rainforest experience in the heart of the busy city. Expect monkeys, palm trees and over 140 species of exotic bird.

Luxembourg Gardens, Paris

While named the Luxembourg Gardens (or Jardin de Luxembourg), this stretch of serenity is actually found in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. The name comes from the original land-owner, the Duke of Luxembourg.

French queen Marie de Medici bought the land from him in 1612 to begin construction on the gardens. Today, they exist as a spot of tranquillity in the French capital. With an Orangery, majestic fountains (including the Medici Fountain and the Fountain of the Cherubs) and set near the lavish Palais du Luxembourg, it’s the perfect place for a stroll or a picnic if you’re visiting Paris.

Butchart Gardens, British Columbia

Providing over 100 years of magnificent blooms for British Columbia in Canada, the beautiful landmark is all down to one woman. Jennie Butchart wanted to transform the former limestone quarry in her backyard into something which would stand as a testament for her family to generations to come – and that’s exactly what she achieved.

Now a National Historic Site of Canada, highlights include the Sunken Garden, a world-famous spectacle focused on a terraced garden set against cascading waterfalls, plus the Japanese Garden, Rose Garden, and Mediterranean Garden.

The Dallas Arboretum

A sprawling, 66-acre botanical garden in Dallas, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is proof that everything really is bigger in Texas. Highlights include a Wildflower Garden and a garden set aside especially for children to learn more about nature and get stuck in with interactive activities.

Arctic-Alpine Botanical Garden, Norway

A most unique, unconventional garden, the Arctic-Alpine Botanical Garden in Tromsø is a poetic and moving monument of contrasts. Proving that nature will always find a way, a sea of over 700 plant species and bright flowers grow against the odds here, providing a blooming, beautiful juxtaposition to the cold, harsh climate surrounding. They advise that one of the best times to plan a visit is around June, when you have the chance of witnessing the Rhododendron Valley in all its vitality.

Jardín Botánico de Medellín, Colombia

Located in Medellin, Colombia, the botanical garden boasts over 4,500 flowers and 139 recorded bird species. One of the highlights is the Butterfly House, a special enclosure which is filled with colourful butterflies from all over the world.

Adelaide Botanic Garden, Australia

Located in Adelaide, in the south of Australia, the Adelaide Botanic Garden is one of the oldest gardens down under, dating back to 1857. It’s in the heart of the city but, nestled in a sprawling 51 hectares of flora and fauna, it offers an oasis of calm, inviting visitors to discover diverse habitats in features including the Palm House, Bicentennial Conservatory and the Amazon Waterlily Pavilion.

New York Botanical Garden (Bronx)

New York has been described as the concrete jungle, but there’s actually something closer to the actual jungle if you know where to look. The botanical garden set in the Bronx offers a beautiful garden to visit year round, with 250 acres of land and a collection of more than 12,000 plants.

Oxford Botanic Garden, England

When one thinks of legacy foundations like the University of Oxford, historic images of old England come to mind. A time gone by… which can exist in the present day thanks to the escapist oasis of the University of Oxford Botanic Garden. The oldest botanic garden in Great Britain and one of the oldest scientific gardens in the world, it’s like a snapshot into simpler times, with sprawling green spaces, historic buildings including the Glasshouse and over 8,000 plant species.

Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, South Africa

It’s hard to fathom the location of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, standing out against the dry and arid foothills of Table Mountain with an ocean of greenery and colour. Founded as a means of preserving South African flora, the gardens house indigenous plants outside and foreign flora inside the conservatory.

Jardin Botanico de Vallarta, Mexico

Hummingbirds, butterflies and over 3,000 plant species (oh my). This is just a sample of the delights kept within the botanical garden in Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta. As well as a stunning destination to wile away the hours, the garden has an important vision, founded to study, preserve and exhibit native Mexican plants and has been pivotal in steering the conversation in conservation in Mexico for over 16 years.

Mauritius National Garden

Also known as the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden, or the Pamplemousses Botanic Garden, this stunning botanical garden is the oldest in the entire Southern Hemisphere and can be found in Pamplemousses in Mauritius. Special call outs include the 85 different varieties of palm trees and the Giant Water Lillies pond.

Villa d’Este, Italy

In Tivoli, there lies something known as the Giardini delle Meraviglie – or the garden of wonders. And the reality lives up to the name. The Villa d’Este in Tivoli remains one of the most celebrated demonstrations of Renaissance culture, housing enchanted gardens and a collection of masterful sculptures, including the Fountain of Neptune.

The National Gardens, Athens

The National Garden, formerly called the Royal Garden until 1974, is a public park reaching over 15 hectares in the centre of Greek’s capital city. It is home to more than 7,000 trees and 40,000 shrubbery, along with hundreds of species of birds, fish, and turtles and the garden's plant nursery is said to be the first greenhouse in modern Greece.

In addition to all the flora and fauna, history lovers won’t be disappointed by the smattering of historical remains found there.

Isola Bella Gardens, Italy

Located in the north of Italy, the Isola Bella Gardens and its surrounding castle date back to the 17th century. Only reachable by boat, it’s well worth the adventure to see the elaborately designed gardens, historic statues and, perhaps best of all, white peacocks!

The gardens are also connected to the Palazzo Borromeo, a captivating and historic Baroque palace, and offer unparalleled views of Lake Maggiore.

Humble Administrator’s Garden, China

Built on the ruins of the Dahong Temple in Suzhou, the Jiangsu Province of China, the expansive UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to a collection of 48 different buildings and pockets of flora, fauna and more natural wonderment.

Pukekura Park, New Zealand

Found in the New Plymouth area of New Zealand, the 128-acre Pukekura Park is renowned for its annual tulip festival each spring and the collection of towering native ferns. The park is also centred around the expansive Lake Pukekura – a place to wander and ponder.

Mirabell Palace and Gardens, Austria

Sure, there’s a famous Baroque staircase and lavish gardens which have helped its listing as a cultural heritage monument and part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, but what’s really earned Mirabell Palace and Gardens its spot on the list is that it's where they filmed parts of the Sound of Music. Julie Andrews’ Maria and the children dance around the Pegasus fountain behind Mirabell Palace, singing Do-Re-Mi.

Aswan Botanical Garden, Egypt

Covering a whopping 6.8 hectares, the Aswan Botanical Garden dominates the entirety of one of the two islands in the Nile. The history, like most of world history, is morally questionable, as Kitchener’s Island, to the west of Elephantine Island, was given to Lord Horatio Kitchener in the 1890s when he was commander of the Egyptian army.

Whether it was land to be given away is up for debate (answer: probably not), but Lord Kitchener at least used the island to satisfy his love for plants. He filled the place with rare and exotic plants.

Dubai Miracle Garden

In the district of Dubailand, Dubai, the world’s largest natural flower garden was launched back in 2013 (on Valentine’s Day, no less). It boasts over 50 million flowers and 250 million plants, and visitors from all over come to see the elaborate structures made out of flora and fauna, including a massive floating woman, an Emirates aircraft and much more.

It’s all natural… but don’t expect it to necessarily feel like the wilds.

Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

Deemed one of the top tourist attractions around the world on sites like TripAdvisor, Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay offer a national garden and premier horticultural attraction showcasing garden artistry that presents the plant kingdom in a whole new way. Flora and fauna ranges from species in cool, temperate climates to tropical forests and habitats. Highlights include the Flower Dome and one of the world’s tallest indoor waterfalls.

Keukenhof, the Netherlands

An unmissable garden for those nature lovers who prefer their flora and fauna in all its technicolour majesty, Keukenhof, also known as the Garden of Europe, is one of the world's largest flower gardens. Situated in the municipality of Lisse, in the Netherlands, per its official website, it covers an area of 32 hectares and approximately 7 million flower bulbs are planted in the gardens annually.

Boboli Gardens, Florence

Crowned the “green lung of Florence”, this lavish estate traces its roots back to the 16th century and is thought to have been the catalyst for all the other stately gardens which followed suit around Europe. The sprawling space has expansive views of the city and boasts elaborate fountains, rose gardens and Roman sculptures. If that wasn’t enough, there’s genuine, original Egyptian obelisk.

Monet’s Garden, France

Celebrated French painter Claude Monet understood the significance and poignancy of the natural world. In fact, many of his most famous works capture the essence of natural wonder. And if you want to stand where he stood and be inspired by the same sights which inspired him, you can visit Monet’s Garden in Giverny, France.

Managed by a nonprofit in the artist’s name, visitors can explore the two gardens which make up the iconic site – there’s the flower garden called Clos Normand in front of the house and a Japanese inspired water garden on the other side.

Kew Gardens, London

Officially known as the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, a world of natural wonder awaits just a short distance outside of Central London. Located in Richmond, Kew Gardens is London’s largest UNESCO World Heritage Site and is filled with over 40,000 living plants.

Highlights include the world’s oldest potted plant - housed inside the Palm House, the huge Jurassic cycad originally came to Kew in 1775, collected during one of Captain Cook's voyages from the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

The Gardens of Versailles

The grandeur of the Palace and Gardens of Versailles has been described time and time again, but there’s truly nothing like experiencing them in person. Located outside of Paris, the Palace of Versailles is a former royal residence commissioned by King Louis XIV and was at one time home to Marie Antoinette. If the palace wasn’t decadent enough, the surrounding estate is made up of an extravagant 1,976-acres, laid out on an east-west axis to form a crucifix.

Besides the maze-like gardens, luxurious water features and majestic sculptures, the UNESCO World Heritage site is also home to an orangery, a vast lake and, oh, just a meagre 200,000 trees.