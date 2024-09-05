32 delicious destinations for food lovers

Part of the appeal of travel is discovering local cuisines across the world. These are our top choices of the most delicious destinations for food lovers in the UK, Europe and beyond.

From bustling street markets to fine dining hotspots, these are the most enticing cities for food lovers who get as excited about a destination's menus. While this list wouldn't be complete without the likes of New York, Paris and Rome, other less-talked-about destinations like Lima in Peru, Cartmel in the Lake District and Krakow in Poland also firmly deserve a place in our edit of the best destinations for food lovers.

These are 32 destinations for foodies to add to their list, selected not just for their culinary offerings but also for stunning views, cultural hotspots, and warm hospitality.

32 destinations for food lovers

Puglia, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Puglia is world famous for its delicious wines, homemade bread - nicknamed the 'breadbasket of Italy' - and fresh seafood, which can be enjoyed in stunning coastal settings. The southern region is also famous for its Trulli, limestone triangular dwellings, where you can enjoy a delicious Italian meal in a truly unique setting.

Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris is considered as the food capital of the world by many. But while we'd argue there are a few other destinations for food lovers that could rival it, there's no doubt it's worth visiting for its culinary offering alone. As well as traditional French bistros and fine dining, there's a wealth of restaurants with culinary influences from all over the world. Try Canal Saint Martin for laid-back dining by the Canal, Angelina's signature old-fashioned (and very decadent) hot chocolate or Pigalle for on-trend restaurants and hidden cocktail bars.

Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bangkok is home to some of the most vibrant street markets in the world, where you can pick up local delicacies like pad krapao moo (stir-fried pork with holy basil) or moo ping (grilled pork on skewers, often served with diced cucumber and a satay sauce). Everything is cooked freshly in front of you for an authentic street food experience.

Naples, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pizza fans should naturally have Naples on their foodie bucket list. A simple iteration of the Italian pizza we know and love was born in Naples in the nineteenth century, consisting of fresh, simple ingredients. A slice of Naples pizza is typically crafted with San Marzano tomatoes and mozzarella and can be bought by the slice by street vendors or enjoyed in its pretty restaurants.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur offers a fusion of different cuisines and its food is influenced by Malay, Chinese, and Indian culture due to its rich cultural history. Be sure to try Nasi Lemak, considered Malaysia's national dish. It consists of coconut rice with an anchovy and chilli sauce, topped with fried anchovies, peanuts, cucumber and a hard-boiled egg.

Santorini, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Santorini is famous for its fine dining options, but what makes it stand out as a food (and wine) lover's destination is its fine wine selection with the island's unique conditions. Santorini is built on volcanic soils and has a climate of strong winds and little rainfall, translating into a delicious and unique wine offering. Exported Santorini wines are costly anywhere else in the world, but you can sample the world-famous varieties for a more reasonable price on the island. Wine tasting here is also a great way to learn more about the unique production process.

Majorca

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Majorca is famous for its food. The island's capital, Palma, has some of Spain's finest restaurants, but you can also find signature homemade delicacies in local stores and bakeries. Ensaïmada is the traditional sweet bread of the Spanish island - a spongy sweet treat typically filled with fruit, jam, or a custard-like cream.

San Sebastián

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Situated in the picturesque Basque region and considered by many to be the foodie capital of Spain, San Sebastián is a must for food lovers. Their speciality is pintxos, bite-sized nibbles (known as tapas in other parts of Spain) that are typically eaten alongside drinks in a leisurely fashion.

Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Japanese food is at the top of the list as a favourite meal or takeaway for many of us, but to have a truly authentic experience, sample sushi in Tokyo. There are some key differences when it comes to eating sushi in Tokyo, with dishes typically served omakase-style (which loosely translates to 'I leave it to you'). This is where the chef is trusted to prepare the dishes for the diner and prepare a curated menu. Contrary to popular belief, sushi in Tokyo is also typically eaten by hand rather than with chopsticks.

Texas, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Texas is the place for barbeque fans; its beef brisket is world-famous for its rich and smokey flavours. Popular Tex-Mex dishes (think enchiladas, fajitas, and chilli con carne) can be found here. Food is served with a side of southern hospitality and, if you're lucky, some country music.

Oaxaca, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The chain restaurant Wahaca is inspired by the vibrant cultural scene of Oaxaca, Mexico. While you can find delicious tacos and Mexican street food anywhere in Mexico, people come from far and wide to sample the flavours of Oaxaca and discover its thriving arts and crafts scene.

Lyon, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyon rivals Paris for the foodie capital of France, with the most Michelin-starred restaurants outside the city. Its beautiful architecture, consisting of winding, cobbled streets and ornate bridges, is another reason to visit this charming city.

Cornwall, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seafood lovers should flock to the Cornish coast, where quaint seaside towns serve fresh fish and seafood in cosy bolthole restaurants. Try Port Isaac or Mousehole for pretty sea views.

Venice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Venice is the home of aperitivo, with cicchetti bars serving Italian tapas-style snacks and drinks (often a spritz). To see the city's culinary offerings on foot, embark on a giro d'ombra, a Venetian version of a pub crawl.

Cotswolds, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cotswolds is the heartland in the UK for cosy tea shops and bakeries and the area is steeped with old-world charm. There's nothing more satisfying than a slice of Victoria Sponge cake after a morning rambling in the rolling hills of this pretty corner of England.

Tuscany, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cities of Italy all offer an abundance of delicious food, but Florence, in particular, with its trendy restaurants and impressive squares, is known worldwide for its culinary charms. Start there and venture out to the Tuscan countryside for homecooked and seasonal food and wine tasting in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

Kerala, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The food in Kerala is seafood and fish-heavy, or often vegetarian, with a flavour profile different from that of other parts of India. Curries are typically light and fragrant, with a coconut flavour and a fair bit of spice - worth considering for those who prefer mild food. Take a boat trip along its scenic backwaters for a serene afternoon before tucking into nourishing home-cooked food.

London, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Paris and New York, London has one of the world's most diverse and impressive restaurant scenes. But it's not all fine dining at SUSHISAMBA or Sexy Fish. While the glamorous restaurants are a real experience, the city's bustling food markets - such as Borough Market or Mare Street Market - also have plenty to offer food enthusiasts.

New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York is home to some of the world's leading restaurants, and its dining scene never fails to excite and inspire. In addition to the fine dining scene, there's pizza by the slice, bustling markets, huge stuffed bagels, and countless other foodie experiences to discover in the Big Apple.

Seville, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seville boasts its own microclimate and is the sunniest part of Spain, meaning it is home to extensive gardens with beautiful exotic flowers and thriving fruit trees. Chefs here largely cook seasonally and the prices are very reasonable. Enjoy tapas in the sun with a glass of Spanish red in one of Spain's most beautiful cities.

New Orleans, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Orleans is a melting pot of different cultures with a vibrant culinary and cultural scene that's full of variety. Try local dishes like their famous po-boy sandwiches, fried seafood, Louisiana-style gumbo, and delicious food from across the world. Music fans will delight in performances on every corner to watch while you tuck into the city's delicious cuisine.

Athens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Athens may be a big, bustling city, but it’s still retained its traditional charm. Plenty of family-run tavernas offer hearty Greek food with warm hospitality. Fine dining fans are accommodated as well, with a thriving restaurant scene that provides a fresh twist on local cuisine. You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to rooftops in Athens, meaning plenty of opportunities for dinner with epic views.

Marrakesh, Morocco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marrakesh is a feast for the senses, with the contrast of bustling markets (selling herbs, spices and handcrafted goods) and tranquil riads where travellers can relax with fresh mint tea. Try a traditional Moroccan tagline with preserved lemons and a flavourful broth.

Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copenhagen is known for its colourful architecture and vibrant art scene, but its food scene is well worth discovering - especially for those with discerning tastes. From Michelin dining to upmarket bakeries, eating and drinking in this Scandinavian hotspot is always a stylish affair.

Cartmel, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cartmel is a picturesque village in the Lake District. Despite being a sleepy part of the UK, the area is world-famous for its delicious sticky toffee pudding. There's also the fine dining spot L'Enclume, which offers tasting menus created by head chef Simon Rogan.

Krakow, Poldand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Krakow may be associated with stag dos and cultural excursions, it has a surprisingly strong food offering. Take a food tour around the city to learn more about how they make pierogi, delicious potato dumplings with a range of sweet and savoury fillings, and borscht, a comforting beetroot soup.

Bruges, Belgium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruges is a tiny city you can walk the length of in a matter of hours, but it's also packed with charm. While the tourists may make it a little more hectic in summer, it's an ideal place for a city break in the spring or autumn - especially for chocolate lovers. With chocolate shops at every corner, there are so many flavours and techniques to discover in this quaint Belgium town.

Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one thing that Australians know how to do well, it's brunch. Aussies pride themselves on their superior coffee and while it's not the only place you can get a delicious flat white, the claim does stand up. Brunches take influences from places like Mexico and the Far East, with vibrant flavours and unusual combinations. You should also sample the classic avo on toast that Melbourne does so well.

Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For understated and on-trend restaurants, cutting-edge Berlin is always ahead of the curve. The settings are usually unique, with bars and restaurants in old warehouses, industrial sites, and picturesque riverside locations. There's a real variety of influences when it comes to Berlin's food scene.

Lima, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lima is fast becoming one of the top food destinations in the world. The cuisine mixes Japanese, African, Indonesian, Chinese, and traditional Andean flavours. Ceviche, raw fish cured in citrus juice, typically with herbs, chilli, and onions, is a big draw, as is aji de gallina, a spicy chicken stew. The street market scene here is also thriving, so you don't have to go to a fine-dining restaurant to sample Lima's flavours.

Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You are spoilt for choice when it comes to destinations for food lovers in Italy. Rome is one of Europe's foodie hubs and people travel from far and wide not just to see its Ancient architecture but also to sample freshly made pasta dishes that are some of the best in the world. Cacio e pepe is a simple dish that showcases three ingredients; aged pecorino Romano cheese, freshly ground black pepper, and fresh pasta (usually spaghetti).

Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina's capital is well known for its succulent steaks and robust Malbec wine. A must-visit food destination for meat lovers, it offers a diverse selection of delicious places to eat, from parrillas (traditional steakhouses) to bustling street markets.