Ten Pound Poms season 2 ending explained: Will there be a season 3?

If you like to dive deeply into how your favourite shows end, we'll take you on a journey to round up everything that happened at the end of Ten Pound Poms season 2.

Although based on very real events, viewers have still been interested to know how much of Ten Pound Poms is true, and the answer might be surprising. There's also been a huge surge of interest in where season 2 filmed and the year it's set. With engaging themes, vintage fashion and intense storylines, Ten Pound Poms is certainly a very bingeable watch.

For those who've already made it through the six episodes available, you might be interested in a deeper look into just how the show ended. Join us as we break everything that happened in the season 2 finale, and what has been said about the possibility of a season 3.

Ten Pound Poms season 2 ending explained

At the beginning of the Ten Pound Poms finale, Mandy tells former and very flustered fling, Robbie, that she's pregnant with his baby while he's shoehorned into marriage by those around him.

Meanwhile, an unsuspecting Kate hosts engagement drinks while gushing over how happy she feels, unaware of what's happening between a devastated Robbie and Mandy while well wishes offer their congratulations at her engagement to Robbie.

Things take a sad twist for Terry and Annie's daughter Pattie. Having arrived in Australia secretly pregnant and now a proud and capable mum to baby Mary, Pattie has so far been forced to pretend she's married despite Mary's father living in England.

With her family on the wrong side of the evil Benny Bates, he let welfare officers know about Mary's illegitimacy as way of revenge. As the authorities arrive to take Mary, Annie finds out what's happening and tries to warn Pattie.

(Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

While frantic attempts are made to try and hide Mary and Pattie, Robbie is forced to tell Kate the truth about Mandy and break off their engagement. Angry and upset, she throws him out.

A peaceful protest over indigenous rights becomes violent, and Ron ends up arrested. After saying vehemently to the aggressive police, "You take our children, you take our land, you put us on missions and deny us liberty and freedom," he is smacked to the floor by officers and they take him away.

Back with Terry, Annie, Pattie and Mary, they obtain legal advice but are told that due to the colour of Mary's skin and Pattie's age, things aren't looking positive - it's not long before Terry realises who must've been behind telling the authorities about Pattie's situation.

Terry hatches a plan to get revenge on Benny Bates by breaking into his office to gather evidence of all his misdeeds in relation to carbon monoxide deaths, ready to present to those with the power to act on his findings.

(Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Kate is visited by son Michael's adoptive dad, who offers her many bribes to leave Sydney and never return. Although Kate agrees to his terms, it doesn't look likely she'll see her promise through as her determination to get her child back is likely to override any agreements she makes to stay away.

Kate delivers a damning speech telling her child's adoptive parent he shouldn't be stealing children from mothers who love them, and never to tell her son she didn't do everything she could to get him back.

Before she leaves Sydney, Kate pays Mandy a visit to offer her best wishes for her and Robbie's future. However, when Mandy is overcome with the need to be sick and vomits into a bush, Kate notices she's wearing a sanitary belt when she's bent over, meaning she can't be pregnant.

Upon Ron's release from custody, he loses his privileges and his movements will constantly be monitored. This means it's too dangerous for him to visit Maggie and their blossoming love has to be quashed.

(Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Kate gets a slightly more happy ending despite her troubles with trying to reunite with her son. She arrives at Robbie's wedding in time to reveal Mandy is faking her pregnancy and prevent it going ahead. This gives her the opportunity to unite with her love and have a shot at happiness.

The series ends on a more positive note for Pattie. During a custody hearing to decide Mary's fate, Pattie is told she can't keep her daughter. However, Terry and Annie are given the option to adopt Mary and bring her up as their own child.

Although they don't reveal their decision, it appears likely the supportive parents and doting grandparents wouldn't turn such an opportunity down.

Will there be a Ten Pound Poms season 3?

While season 2 ended on a cliffhanger and viewers are likely to want closure on some of the ongoing storylines, the future of the show is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to Radio Times about whether she'd want to appear in another season, Michelle Keegan was very clear.

"I feel like if the audience takes with this season and there’s hunger there for another season, fingers crossed the BBC will want another one. I’d definitely be up for it," she said.

Although now the actress is pregnant with her first child, making the trip down under for filming won't be that straightforward. Asked whether there could be a gap between season 2 and a possible season 3, Michelle replied, "Maybe... there’d be a bit of a delay, yeah."