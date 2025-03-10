Where is Ten Pound Poms season 2 filmed and which year is it set?

If you're a fan of Ten Pound Poms you'll probably want to know where to find the season 2 filming locations in real life - and might be wondering exactly when the show is set.

If you were wondering which series was going to fill the gaping hole in the Sunday evening BBC One schedule left behind by Call The Midwife season 14 ending, Ten Pound Poms fills the gap nicely - although there's a lot more grit and disappointment, and fewer stories tied up with neat bows as we follow the unfortunate folk who left the UK for Australia in the 1950s hoping for a better life, ending up with quite the opposite.

With Ten Pound Poms, there's still a period setting and the vintage costumes that comes with that, and despite some uncomfortable themes, there's some stunning backdrops to offset the action. In the same way we've looked at where fellow period dramas The Hardacres and Wolf Hall filmed, we look at where the Ten Pound Poms season 2 filming locations can be found.

Where is Ten Pound Poms season 2 filmed?

Ten Pound Poms filmed on location in Australia, and shooting took place in Sydney, Scheyville National Park, and the Blue Mountains. Michelle Keegan who plays Kate in the series, has spoken about her experience of filming in Sydney.

The actress said, "If it wasn't for Ten Pound Poms, I probably wouldn't ever have travelled to Australia because it's so far from the UK, but having the opportunity to work here and explore Australia at the same time is amazing. I’ve loved Sydney – you have the beach, the city and the bush all within driving distance."

Ten Pound Poms Series 2 | Official Trailer – BBC

The majority of the show was filmed at the Scheyville National Park in north western Sydney. The Scheyville Camp precinct in Scheyville National Park explores the area's fascinating heritage - there you'll find see restored buildings, remnants of structures long fallen, and find information about their unique history.

Michelle Keegan and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst, have both shared the love they have for filming in Scheyville. Michelle said, "We’ve returned to the camp Galgownie location in Scheyville [for season 2], which is an hour and a half drive each morning from Sydney, but it's worth it because it’s so beautiful."

Danny Brocklehurst added that although the location featured in season 1, it was important for the crew to return to it for season 2. "We love Galgownie camp, but we also wanted to get out of it more in series two," he said, continuing, "There are so many wonderful places around Sydney where we wanted to film."

The Blue Mountains is a World Heritage region west of Sydney. The area is famed for its dramatic scenery, steep cliffs, waterfalls and bushwalking trails. The area's Echo Point also offers views of the storied Three Sisters sandstone rock formation.

Danny Brocklehurst said, "The Blue Mountains are amazing, and we loved it there. It hasn’t changed that much from the 50s, so I thought it was a perfect place to set a romantic trip."

Michelle Keegan concluded, "My favourite location this series has to be the Blue Mountains as they are absolutely stunning. I've seen so many photographs, but when you experience them in real life, the scenery is just breathtaking. We filmed really high up on a cliffside that overlooked the landscape – it was definitely a pinch me moment!"

Which year is Ten Pound Poms season 2 set?

Season 2 of Ten Pound Poms is set in 1957. Season 1 saw the core characters take the plunge and grab themselves a £10 pass to their new Australian lives, which many really did in 1956. Now, the show moves on to how their lives are shaping up in 1957.

When asked what viewers should expect from season 2, Danny Brocklehurst said, "I think what appealed most to people was the sense that it was about a world they may have not heard about, the ‘Ten Pound Poms’ assisted migration scheme, and that it tapped into the idea of escape. In terms of tone, we thought a lot about it moving into our second series."

He continued, "From the research that we did, we knew there were so many original stories of real people migrating to Australia in the 50s and 60s. For me it was about creating a show that would air on Sunday nights and feel optimistic, but whilst also dealing with some of the darkness and the reality of what a lot of those people encountered when they arrived in Australia - because they were sold a dream, and that dream was to some degree a lie.