Tarotscope July 2023: What do the cards have in store for your star sign this month?

July is my jam. Summer vibes abound! Your tarotscope July 2023 comes in typically one of the hottest months of the year, it is a time to get out there and enjoy time with friends, family, and nature. Holidays are in full effect and sunny dispositions are the name of the game.

The sixth month of the year comes as we're getting to grips with Cancer season 2023, before Leo season 2023 begins later in the month. The astrological season of Cancer is named after the Roman general Julius Cesar, his birth month being July.

It's generally a festive month with many important celebrations worldwide, most notably American Independence Day , July 4, Bastille Day in France, July 14, and Canada Day, July 1.

The seventh month of the calendar year, July corresponds with the seventh archetype card in the tarot deck - The Chariot, which is ruled by Cancer. The Chariot holds powerful themes of determination, willpower, and success. It’s a great month to step into your personal empowerment around all areas of your life - practical, spiritual, relationships, career, and self-care.

Stepping back into your own power, practicing healthy boundaries, and taking action on decisions that align with your values can assist with your journey through the month of July. The power, independence, and celebratory spirit connected with this month can be channeled into your day-to-day life to not only empower you but to also connect you to the positive flow of joy.

So push forward with your spark of life and the things that you feel passionate about and join in on a celebration or two - even if it’s indulging in some chocolate on the lesser known World Chocolate Day, July 7. Celebrate good times, come on!

As you move forward into the month of July, here are some messages from my faithful Tarot deck on how to journey through various terrains of your life this month.

It can be helpful to lean into the guidance of Cancer season 2023 as well as last month’s June Tarotscope to get an overview of what your soul is currently journeying through. Alongside this, is your tarotscope July 2023 which will help to blend it all together with some helpful insights, so I’ve pulled a card for your zodiac sign to help you along the way. Here is your Tarotscope for July 2023!

WHAT IS A TAROTSCOPE?

A tarotscope is simply a tarot reading with a card pulled for each astrological star sign. It’s a bit like a horoscope but with tarot thrown in the mix. I will be pulling one tarot card from the legendary Rider-Waite-Smith deck for each and every one of you lovely zodiacal beings. This beautiful and concise deck has 78 cards, made up of minor and major arcana. Each card has a different meaning when it's upside down, or reversed as we say in tarot.

Here's your sign's tarotscope July 2023, read on for your star sign’s forecast.

Your tarotscope July 2023

Aries

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Message: A new chapter

Hello Aries! The theme from last month is still in full effect. You were invited to take a leap of faith with The Fool card and now for the month of July, the Page of Swords is encouraging you to move forward within this new chapter with fresh ideas and a sense of curiosity. A big part of this new chapter involves new skills, communication, learning, and education. The key here is to ride this new energy with some stable longevity. You don’t want to burn yourself out from the exciting new possibilities that are unfolding before you. Create structure and balance within this new terrain and watch how it all evolves for the long-term gain.

Mantra: ‘I am on the path of learning.’

Taurus

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Message: Contemplation

Hello Taurus! You have been traversing through the themes of ‘career self care’ for the last couple of months and now the month of July is inviting you to contemplate where you are at with your energy. Have you taken on projects that you are unable to manage? The Four of Cups is encouraging you to take stock! Part of this process is going inward: meditation, journaling, and self-reflection. Check in with yourself emotionally and spiritually. Ruminate and re-evaluate your current situation. Does it align with you? Perhaps you are too focused on one area and are missing out on another opportunity that the universe has right under your nose!

Mantra: ‘I am checking in with myself to see if this aligns.’

Gemini

Tarot card: Reversed Ace of Cups

Message: Self-compassion

Hi Gemini! There are continued matters of the heart that are carrying on from last month. If you have yet to release yourself from repressed emotions, get involved! Emotional purging through a wide variety of modules from therapy to journaling is important this month. The main focus here is a prompt toward self-compassion, self-love, and self-care. It could be long overdue for some of you Geminis! So find ways to cathartically release those punched-down feelings: dance them out, scream them out, create something, write an angry song, punch a pillow, or simply allow yourself to cry. After the purge, you will feel the calm waters of smooth sailing as you move forward through the summer.

Mantra: ‘I am releasing my repressed emotions.’

Cancer

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Message: Healthy boundaries

Hello, all of my Cancerian friends! Re-evaluating and finding alignment within your relationships is a continued theme for the month of July. Last month there were prompts towards trusting your intuition around certain relationships with clear guidance on how to create space and healthy boundaries. Well, the message continues with the Seven of Wands in your tarotscope July 2023. Our character on the card is creating that healthy boundary with their wand and deflecting the unwanted energy coming into their sphere. Carve out time for yourself, stand your ground, and deflect energy from those who exude toxic behaviors. You will feel stronger and happier for it!

Mantra: ‘I am creating healthy boundaries.’

Leo

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Message: Adult up!

Hey there Leo! It’s all about adult responsibilities for the month of July. This is carrying on from last month where I pulled a King of Pentacles for you. Well, this month, here she is, your Queen! Last month it was all about your disciplined and pragmatic material plan and this month it is focused on your responsible and nurturing plan. A key question here is - is your home life and work life balanced? Now is the time to address that for more harmony and well-being in your life. The Queen invites you to not only adult up but to also be a mother to yourself. What areas in your life are lacking nurture? Create a plan for yourself to provide financial security and a nourishing home environment for the ultimate balance of well-being.

Mantra: ‘I am nurturing myself. ’

Virgo

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Message: Walking away (again!)

Hi there Virgo! The transformations keep coming fast and strong for you. 2023 has been a big year for this. Last month we saw instigated upheavals that you initiated to overhaul your life for the better. Wow, and here we are in the month of July and I’ve just pulled the same card you had back in your tarotscope May 2023! Have we gone back to something recently that we need to walk away from again? It is important for you to revisit this because the card has come up again for you. The Eight of Cups encourages you to give an emotionally challenging situation some space and focus on your self-care. Perhaps it's time to walk away… again! The message here is to find harmony within your inner world. Your external world will continue to feel like chaos until you address this. Walk away Virgo. Give space, go within and heal and then watch your external world begin to magically align.

Mantra: ‘I am finding harmony within my inner world!’

Libra

Tarot card: Reversed Three of Cups

Message: Solitude

Hi there Libra! You’ve been running with the theme of new love and relationships for the past few months. Last month there was a prompt around healthy boundaries, moving out of codependency, and putting aside time for your own self-care in the relationship journey. The theme continues in your tarotscope July 2023 with guidance around creating some alone time for your mental health and well-being. The Three of Cups in reverse can also indicate a moving away from certain friendships that no longer align or resonate with you. Pulling away from a social scene that doesn’t click with you anymore can feel challenging or even lonely at times but as you lean into your own energy through acts of solitude, you will begin to feel your energy harmonizing into joy, balance, and positivity.

Mantra: ‘I am finding time for solitude.’

Scorpio

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Message: A turning point

Hi there Scorpio. Big changes are afoot! You’ve been going through big transformations these past few months and it’s all coming to a turning point. Last month there was guidance around making a very important and life-changing decision and for some of you Scorpios, it is activating you into a new version of yourself. For the month of July, your karmic wheel is turning into a new chapter and it’s full of luck and moving into your purposeful path. It all starts in Leo season (the winged lion in the right-hand corner of the card) then important turning points occur for you in Scorpio season (winged phoenix in top right corner of the card), Aquarius season (winged angel in the top left corner of the card) and completing in Taurus season 2024 (the winged bull in the bottom left corner of the card). This is an exciting new chapter where the karmic lessons and soul contracts of the past 10 years have been completed and you are now moving into your purpose with a big dose of luck and synchronicity!

Mantra: ‘I am moving into my next karmic cycle.’

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Judgement

Message: Rebirth

Hello Sagittarius! Last month was all about setting yourself free from destructive behaviors in your life. It’s wonderful to pull the Judgement card for you this month because this card is all about REBIRTH. Congratulations Sagittarius, you are moving into a reinvention. Part of this process is embracing your inner calling, aligning yourself with the higher good, and raising your vibrations into positivity. The purging process of the past few months has prepared you for this moment: stepping into a new improved version of yourself. Areas in your life where you felt comatose, dead, or dormant will now awaken to new possibilities. Rise up Sagittarius! It’s time to shine.

Mantra: ‘I am embracing my rebirth.’

Capricorn

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Message: Independence

Hello Capricorn! You are really leveling up this month my friend! The continued theme from last month is still in effect with a focus on evolving your ‘kingdom’ and taking control of the ‘adult’ responsibilities in life. The Queen of Swords invites you to embrace strategy, logic, and clear communication with all of your plans and dealings with others. There is also a call to break free and become independent or to step into the role of leadership. Part of this process could be placing healthy and clear boundaries where necessary in your relationships and choices. Be mindful of your words so as to not ‘cut’ down others as you step into the fierceness of this role. Use your words for truth speaking and telling it like it is. This can help you align with your truth and help set you free of situations that no longer serve you.

Mantra: 'I am stepping into my independence.'

Aquarius

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Message: Illusions

Hi Aquarius! It’s a dreamy month for you but be mindful to not get carried away in the trappings of fantasy. The Seven of Cups can pop up to remind us to stay rooted and grounded in reality. This can especially be true around any new relationships that you may be navigating. Smoke and mirrors could be clouding the reality of a situation. You could also find yourself facing many choices for your future ahead and there could be challenges trying to move into some clarity around which path to choose. Practice some grounding techniques to help you navigate the tendency to be ‘‘too much in the clouds’ by writing out your ideas and weighing out the pros and cons around your choices.

Mantra: 'I am staying grounded.’

Pisces

Tarot card: Reversed Knight of Pentacles

Message: Financial budgeting

Hello Pisces! Last month there was a message to keep pushing through the challenges. Well done for your resilience! Keep on going this month with a bit of pragmatism with your finances. The guidance here is to be mindful of your expenditure and to not overspend. Try to stay away from high-risk financial situations over the month of July. Keep it safe! For some of you with workaholic tendencies and unhealthy relationships with money, this is a prompt to reevaluate. Are you obsessed with the material, with wealth or with status? And, if you are, how is this energy serving you? Wanting material things isn’t necessarily wrong, but if it begins to impact your mental health and happiness then it’s a prompt to look at what really matters at the heart of it.

Mantra: ‘I am being mindful of my finances.’