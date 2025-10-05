Shirley Ballas shares liposuction regrets after getting 'fat sucked out' of her 'arms, tummy and bottom' as she admits 'I don't like mirrors'

Shirley Ballas discussed her regrets over her liposuction procedures in a candid interview with Paul C Brunson, as she revealed she had "fat sucked out" of various body parts to plump her cheeks.

The iconic dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge sat down for an extremely candid conversation for Paul's We Need To Talk podcast, delving into various personal topics, including her regrets over her liposuction surgeries.

Shirley recently hit back at speculation that she had undergone a facelift, explaining that NeoGen plasma facials are the tweakment responsible for her youthful glow.

"People were saying last week, 'We can see you've had about four facelifts,' for anybody at home, I have not had a facelift," Shirley said on Good Morning Britain last month.

"[It's] Negin, which is like a plasma treatment; it heats the collagen, it just keeps the face a little tight and lifted," she added.

Now, the famous ballroom star has delved into her experiences with having fat removal procedures to replace the volume in her cheeks, telling Paul, "I did that, lipo I had, which I'm so sorry I did now, because now I can see where they sucked out the muscle and the skin is like, crepe paper.

"So in certain angles, not in the outside because I have strong legs, but if I'm bending over to put moisturiser on," she added.

"I can see still where they took it all out. I had fat sucked out my arms, had fat sucked out my tummy and my bottom and then I had fat sucked out of here and stuck in my face."

Opening up more about her insecurities with her appearance, Shirley confessed that she still likes to avoid looking in mirrors, as they "tell the truth" - but shared her encouragement for women to be "comfortable" with who they are.

"I don't like looking in mirrors. Even when I'm teaching every student that you will ever come across, I say to them 'Do not look in mirrors. Don't force me to look in the mirror. You must concentrate with your partner'.

"I don't like mirrors. They tell the truth. I don't like them. And I just say to each woman, whatever makes you feel comfortable. I was a curvy girl. If you're comfortable, curvy, if you're comfortable within yourself, good for you."