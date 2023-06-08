'Sex and the City' author Candace Bushnell says Samantha’s return to 'And Just Like That…' is the 'greatest thing'

Candace Bushnell, the author of the original "Sex and the City" book, has shared her thoughts about Kim Cattrall's return to the reboot as Samantha Jones.

The upcoming And Just Like That... season 2 has been garnering a lot of headlines recently, especially due to the recent announcement that Kim Cattrall will be briefly reprising her role as fan-favorite character Samantha Jones.

After her absence last season due to an alleged feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw and is a co-producer on the series, fans were upset by the lack of Samantha's stylish looks and witty one-liners that were so beloved on the original Sex and the City series, which just had its 25th anniversary in early June 2023. But, luckily for, well... everyone, Kim will be making a comeback this season in more than just a few screenshots of a text message.

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Even Candace Bushnell, the author of the books that the series is based on, voiced her excitement about Samantha's return to the reboot.

She talked to Page Six about her reaction to the reception of the exciting news. "When I heard the news I was happy and surprised... The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle."

Despite whatever lingering tension exists between Sarah Jessica and Kim, Candace said she's so excited to see Kim reprise her role as the sassy PR mogul. "I’m happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show," she said.

Samantha isn't the only beloved character who will be making a comeback this season, though - folks have been anticipating what will happen when Carrie's old flame Aidan makes his return to the SATC universe.

(Image credit: Getty)

For the last few months, Sarah Jessica and Jon Corbett, who plays Carrie's carpenter ex-boyfriend, have been seen photographed together in public while filming the second season - and most of the photos are pretty loved-up, signaling that Carrie and Aidan just might be kismet after all.

Candace said in that same interview that she's excited to see where the plot with Aidan will go. "It’s so real to me. It is like an ex-boyfriend could come back into your life. It is that the one who got away," she said. Don't worry, though - the creator of the show, Darren Star, said previously that he does not intend to make Carrie a homewrecker.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... premieres June 22 on Max. In the meantime, SATC, the two SATC movies, and season 1 of And Just Like That... can also be streamed on Max (in case you haven't gotten enough Carrie and co. content in the last 25 years).