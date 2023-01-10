Sarah Jessica Parker proves hot pink and emerald green is 2023's hottest color combination in new look for And Just Like That season 2

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We absolutely cannot wait for the season 2 return of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That.

Although a first look at And Just Like That season 2 has fans divided, new photos from the set prove that Sarah Jessica Parker, who will reprise the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw, has fully embraced her flawless sense of fashion once more.

While filming around New York, in fact, the 57-year-old actor was spotted wearing a hot pink and emerald green ensemble that we’re sure will become the color combination of the season when the series drops on HBO Max some time later this year (no official word on when that will be just yet!).

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Specifically, Sarah Jessica looked striking in a pink pants-and-shirt look worn with a cross-body bag made with sequence of the same color. The star finished off her look with a green jacket and matching stilettos. It doesn't get more Carrie Bradshaw than this.

Throughout the past few months, cast members have been seen filming for the new episodes all around Manhattan. Back in December, for example, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis braved some rainy weather while working and, before then, fans were delighted to spot Candice Bergen with a script in hand. As aficionados may remember, the actor had a cameo in the original Sex and the City series, playing Enid Frick, Carrie's Vogue editor.

Despite the secrecy surrounding upcoming plot lines, some details have emerged about what’s to come following an uber successful season 1 of And Just Like That.

Back in November of 2022, HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey gave an interview to Variety (opens in new tab) hinting at the sorts of story lines that we should expect once new episodes hit the air. She specifically argued that And Just Like That season 2 will remind of 'iconic' Sex and the City episodes - a comment that ignited plenty of excitement all around town.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

"What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life. It’s a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes," Sarah said to the outlet. "Most of all, for Carrie, in particular, in the way her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city, and you really feel that this season. We’re so excited. I went to the table, I’ve seen the clothes. So I’m voracious, just like everyone."

Perhaps most notable, though, is news that Aidan will be back for And Just Like That season 2 according to a report.

This past summer, Deadline reported that Aidan, played by actor John Corbett, will dive right back into his ex Carrie's life.

According to the outlet, the character "is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season of the Sex and the City follow-up." However, it also stated that reps for HBO Max and John Corbett declined comment.

Of course, just as was the case during the first season, one main character will not be appearing on the new episodes of the series - at least not in the flesh.

(Image credit: James Devaney/WireImage)

Following a bit of drama involving both the original iteration of the show and rumors about a sequel, actor Kim Cattrall decided to step away from her role. However, as reported in the past few months, Samantha Jones will star in And Just Like That season 2 after Kim Cattrall's refusal to return, as confirmed by show creator Michael Patrick King.

As a reminder, during season 1, fans witnessed Carrie reaching out to Samantha, who had abandoned New York for a high-flying new life in London. In the poignant exchange, Carrie texts her old friend to see if she'd like to go for cocktails - an invitation that is quickly accepted with the offer, "How's tomorrow night?"

"It’s very funny because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation," Michael told Variety. "So, I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal."

As for how he thinks Carrie and Samantha's drinks date went down, Michael assured fans that they had "a great time."

"To me, they had a great night and things became resolved," he said. "Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in."

We'll be patiently waiting for official announcements regarding the new episodes, excited about all the new plot lines we'll be obsessing over.