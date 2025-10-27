From sprawling estates to cosy cottages, test your royal residences knowledge with our quiz
Do you know Frogmore Cottage from Adelaide and Windsor Castle from Balmoral?
Know your stuff when it comes to the royals? You might be clued up on the line of succession and what's going on in the lives of your favourite members of The Firm - but are you in the know about the royal residences they call home?
Amid the news that the Prince and Princess of Wales are leaving their current abode for their 'forever home', and rumours of Prince Andrew swapping Royal Lodge for Frogmore Cottage, you're probably more curious than ever about everything from the King's country home to the estate the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh reside on.
So, how much do you know? Take our royal residences quiz and test your knowledge on the royals' impressive property portfolio.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.