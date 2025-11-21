From Harry and William to the Wales kids, quiz your royal sibling knowledge

When it comes to the royal family tree and line of succession, siblings play a big part.

And throughout royal history, brotherly and sisterly relationships amongst members of the monarchy have been rather notable. Whether that's the late Queen Elizabeth II's complex relationship with her little sister, or the ongoing tensions between the once-close Prince William or Prince Harry, royal sibling bonds can be complicated.

Meanwhile, we love when we are treated to a glimpse of the relationship between the young Wales children or hearing about the little members of the extended royal family.

So, do you know your stuff when it comes to royal siblings? Quiz yourself to find out.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors