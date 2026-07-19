'We made them sandwiches!' Mel B on her favourite Spice Girls moment involving William and Harry

In 1996, five girls quite literally high-kicked onto the scene and changed the world with Girl Power.

Despite all the accolades and antics the five women got up to, Mel B - aka Scary Spice - fondly lists spending the day making sandwiches for the "charming and gorgeous" Prince William and Harry as one of the highlights.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Mel was asked her favourite Spice Girls moment. Sharing that it was a toss up between meeting Nelson Mandela, playing Wembley or "spending a day with Harry and William", the pop icon expanded on just what they got up to at Kensington Palace.