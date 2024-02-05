Kylie Minogue jumps for joy in dressing gown as she wins second Grammy award 20 years after her first
Kylie Minogue captured the moment she heard the news of her second Grammy win in her dressing gown
Kylie Minogue jumped for joy in her dressing gown as she won the award for Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys, sharing footage of the candid moment on Instagram.
The Australian pop icon took to social media to share the video of the moment she was given the news that she is now a two-time Grammy Award winner, having claimed the 2024 Best Pop Dance Recording award for her 2023 hit, Padam Padam.
Kylie, who proved that just her best dressing gown is enough to look incredible as she celebrated in a crisp white bath robe prior to the awards ceremony on Sunday evening, won her first Grammy award 20 years ago in 2004, taking the Best Dance Recording title for Come Into My World.
Captioning the Instagram snippet, Kylie simply penned, Padam? Padam! @recordingacademy ❤️❤️ Thank you SOOO much."
Kylie later swapped her relaxed dressing gown moment for something a little more glam as she stepped out at the ceremony and posed on the red carpet with her coveted Grammys trophy, looking dazzling in a pepper red Dolce & Gabbana gown with elegant shoulder cape details and sultry leg splits.
The fiery piece by the Italian label also featured a cinched corset with woven satin laces, creating the perfect silhouette in combination with the dress's flowing skirt and cascading capes.
Nailing the bang hairstyle of the moment with an ultra on-trend wispy, face-framing fringe, Kylie wore her golden-toned hair down to show off the expertly cut long shattered layers.
Kylie completed the all-crimson look with a pair of £750 Dolce & Gabbana Corset-Style Satin Sandals, with the black and red crossover design easily adding even more elegance to the look.
And while she made sure to keep things simple when it came to jewellery, the delicate Martin Katz silver drop earrings provided the perfect subtle shimmer for the bold outfit - while she kept her chest bare with no necklace.
Of course, a striking red lip just had to be done with the blazing red ensemble and Kylie nailed it, opting for a tone with a shining finish to keep her lips looking plump and hydrated under the flashes of the cameras.
Following the star-studded LA night out, Kylie took to Instagram again to share her gratitude over the Grammy win, sharing that she's "over the moon" to have been chosen for the award that the likes of David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and fellow Aussie musician, Troye Sivan, were also nominated for.
Meanwhile, fans rushed to congratulate Kylie on the win, highlighting that the Grammy win has been long-awaited and is well-deserved.
One hailed it the "The recognition was long overdue," while another added, "Way way way overdue, but a huge congratulations."
"Words can’t express how thrilled I am for you to win another Grammy! As a longtime fan, seeing Kylie get such recognition from the industry especially in the States is so much deserved," another loyal supporter penned.
Kylie spent her winning evening with various celebrity pals, posing with the likes of Dua Lipa and Gayle King throughout the night - but shared a particularly sweet moment with Ed Sheeran.
Kylie and Ed beamed as they posed for photographs at the Grammy Awards ceremony, laughing as they embraced in a hug for the endearing snaps.
