King Charles' special role in Prince William and Kate's wedding day revealed

King Charles helped shape Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in a way you might not realise, with a touching gesture to enhance the atmosphere on the big day.

The royal couple were married in April 2011 with a fairytale-like ceremony at Westminster Abbey in front of a guest list of approximately 1,900 - and the rest of the world watching through the screen. It was a joyful day, with Princess Catherine wearing a stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress and the whole Royal Family in attendance.

As with all weddings, it's all in the details and one important aspect of the day was the backing music, an aspect in which King (then Prince) Charles played a key role.

"I love trying to organise some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions, particularly for weddings if people want," Charles told Classic FM host Alan Titchmarsh in 2020 (via the Daily Mail)."I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding". Charles then added that he hoped that his choices "gave some people pleasure" on the big day.

For the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Johann Sebastian Bach was played on the organ as guests arrived. The couple chose three special songs for the day as a tribute to Charles and Camilla as they were played at their own 2005 wedding - Farewell to Stromness, Touch Her Soft Lips and Part and Romance for String Orchestra Op. 11.

King Charles has long been a big classical music fan, with his grandmother's love for classical music igniting his interest as a child.

He recalled (via the Daily Mail), "My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I think.

"It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion. I was completely inspired by it."

It's been well documented that King Charles and Kate Middleton have a close bond, which has only been strengthened by their mutual cancer battles.

Speaking to The Times, an insider explained that the King has always had a "close, warm and unique" relationship with Princess Catherine. While a source told the Telegraph that Charles "treats Kate like the daughter he never had".

The source added regarding Charles and Catherine's current health struggles, "There were other visits when they were both in there [the hospital] together and they have been in contact ever since.

"They can both empathise with what the other is going through, which does help at a difficult time like this. What we’ve seen in recent weeks is that because they are both going through the same health experience it’s cemented that bond."

Buckingham Palace released a statement last month that revealed how the King is "so proud of Catherine for her courage" to speak out to the public about her private health struggles.