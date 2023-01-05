Kaleidoscope on Netflix ending explained: What happens in the White episode?

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kaleidoscope on Netflix has caught people's attention for multiple reasons.

One of the best new Netflix TV shows and movies to watch in January 2023, Kaleidoscope was created by Eric Garcia and it consists of eight episodes that Netflix presents in different sequence on each user's account. Depending on what order you watch each episode in, your viewpoint and perspective on the thrilling plot will shift.

The creative setup has obviously unleashed a slew of questions by fans, including what is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope in on Netflix and how to watch the genius out-of-order series.

Perhaps even more interestingly, the last episode presented to all viewers is the exact same. The title of the episode is White.

WHAT IS KALEIDOSCOPE ABOUT?

Kaleidoscope is an 8-episode mini series that focuses on a pretty massive money heist carried out by a group of criminals over, basically, 25 years.

The ringleader of the job is one Leo Pap (formerly known as Ray Vernon), a part taken on by Giancarlo Esposito. Each 34-to-50-minutes episode delves into Leo's motivations for carrying out the robbery, his scheming and the repercussions of his actions.

The streaming platform's official synopsis for the show is as follows, "A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars - but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans."

KALEIDOSCOPE ENDING EXPLAINED

Overall, fans can consider the much discussed heist on Kaleidoscope a success. In fact, Leo and his pals are able to steal the $7 billion without getting caught by the authorities.

Watching the group pull the robbery off is pretty exciting. As chronicled in the various episodes, the thieves use bees to block the sensor inside the building where the money is. Leo then wears a mask that mimics the facial features of one Roger Salas, one of the only people able to unlock the vault and his arch nemesis throughout the series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, once the money is secured, things get a bit murkier. In fact, Leo's own daughter, Hannah Kim (played by Tati Gabrielle) is seen intercepting the cash before it leaves the building as fans learn that she plans on giving it back to the "wealthy elite," with the exception of a few thousands of dollars per heist member to avoid suspicion.

As seen in the episode named Pink, which chronicles life about six month after the heist, Leo is actually burdened with a Parkinson's disease-like malady before he gets killed by a man who is wearing a kaleidoscopic shirt - which (spoiler alert!) we end up realizing is actually the son of Roger.

The White episode, the last one that all audience members get to watch, also features a flashforward scene during which Hannah tells her dad that she has chosen to name her daughter Lily, after her own mother.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Finally, Leo steals a necklace from a Christmas charity auction, puts it in Roger's safe as revenge for the FBI to find - an action that leads to Roger's jail time.

HOW CAN I WATCH KALEIDOSCOPE?

All eight episodes of Kaleidoscope are currently streaming on Netflix, albeit in a different order for each user. All subscribers can start watching the series on the streaming platform immediately.