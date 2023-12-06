JLo's slicked-back bun and epic statement earrings is the easy glam combo we're definitely going to copy

JLo's slicked-back bun and dangle statement earrings were the perfect combination as the singer and actress stepped out in London with her husband, Ben Affleck.

JLo looked fabulous as she attended ELLE's 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios in Lost Angeles on December 5th. The actress wore a bold blue metal chest plate and a black fitted maxi skirt which made a real statement at this red carpet event.

Although this look was stunning, it was her sleek bun and her reptile-style silver dangle earrings that caught our eyes. A slicked-back bun is one of the major winter hair trends of 2023 and the hairstyle allowed her statement earrings to take pride of place. The reptilian dangly earrings are also so aligned with the jewellery trends of 2023, making this look a very stylish combo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her Women in Hollywood cover story that was released just days before the event, JLo told ELLE that she believes women get sexier with age, and finally, society is catching up with this belief about women and ageing.

"People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain," she said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress reflected on her career and added, "I see myself working [as long as] I want to. I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know. But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it. That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: to never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that. Those boundaries don’t exist for me."