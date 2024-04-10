Jennifer Lopez’s dried lavender baskets transform her kitchen into a tranquil space with ‘rustic’ feel

Jennifer Lopez’s dried lavender baskets transform her kitchen into a tranquil space with a traditional “rustic” feel.

Anyone who’s already been drawn in by the key kitchen trends for 2024 will know that making a space feel truly your own is especially popular right now. However you choose to do it, personalisation can not only make your kitchen work better for you but also exude a sense of your signature style. This is certainly the case with Jennifer Lopez’s kitchen which showcases one particularly eye-catching personal touch that’s very unique.

The singer and actor has got on board with one of the best plants to make your house smell good as she has dried lavender displayed in hanging baskets in her kitchen. This is a beautiful interior touch from J-Lo, who took to Instagram to share a special new video which gave us another great glimpse at these lavender baskets.

Filmed to promote Jennifer’s Delola cocktail brand, the star set about dressing up her drinks with edible flower ice cubes. The floral detailing on the ceiling couldn’t have been the perfect backdrop for this particular video

The hanging baskets filled with lavender give the entire room a shabby chic feel to it that balances the more contemporary-looking worktop below. They conjure up an image of a classic French farmhouse and Woman&Home’s Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly believes that J-Lo’s use of a storage rack is a clever way to bring a sense of the great outdoors in.

“J-Lo thoughtfully uses a functional pots and pans storage rack to hang woven baskets filled with dried lavender to give the kitchen a rustic touch,” she explained. “The lavender bunches are a great way to welcome the outside in, add colour, and help make the kitchen smell good.”

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how to make a kitchen smell good it seems that dried lavender could just be the answer. Despite being known for her ultra-glamorous approach to fashion, Jennifer Lopez’s lavender baskets are much more low-key and so easy to recreate at home.

Although you could get something similar made professionally you could also recreate a similar look very affordably. Pick up some dried lavender and arrange in raffia or wicker baskets before securing them tightly and safely to a storage rack.

“Dried flowers work for this decorative element because they are lightweight,” Tamara declared, expressing her view that “this wouldn't be wise with heavier decorations hanging above your head in a kitchen”.

With this in mind if you love the look of the lavender hanging baskets but don’t want to risk any potential mishaps, you could simply display raffia containers with dried lavender on the work surfaces or in other rooms around your home.

Alternatively, you might consider suspending bunches of lavender upside down without the baskets, provided they were securely tied up. Having flowers of any description displayed in your home is a lovely touch and lavender in particular exudes a calming fragrance and is reportedly a good natural solution if you’re wondering how to keep ants away.

Elsewhere in Jennifer’s kitchen she’s gone for a more modern look with her fabulous marble worktops and chrome fittings. To help ensure the contrast between these and her rustic baskets isn’t too stark, she also has natural wooden items like her chopping board which add warmth and a fern to increase the natural feel.