Jlo’s latest look divides fans – 'she looks like a plumber'
Jennifer Lopez stepped out over the weekend wearing an oversized denim jumpsuit
As hard as it may be to imagine Jennifer Lopez being anything other than the very picture of style, her latest look has some fans split.
Jlo was spotted this weekend rocking a look that was far removed from her recent stunning floral dress – stepping out looking super relaxed for the weekend in an oversized denim jumpsuit.
Of course, Jlo being Jlo, her relaxed weekend look wasn’t without its glamour credentials.
She paired the baggy overalls with a pair of tan Timberland boots, and her accessories included a gold watch, chunky hoop earrings, and matching gold aviator sunglasses.
She completed the look with a brown suede Hermès Birkin bag, and wearing her hair up in a messy bun.
The heavy denim jumpsuit might be great for the cooling weather, but some fans aren’t convinced it hit the mark.
“She looks like a plumber” one user of X (formerly Twitter) wrote – though we would question what’s wrong about looking like or being a plumber.
Another added, “It’s just so shapeless.”
They might be referring to the fact that Jlo opted to keep the jumpsuit relaxed and baggy, rather than cinching it at the waist with a belt, as is often the style.
In fact, that’s what Meghan Markle did earlier this summer when she joined Prince Harry for the Invictus Games.
The Duchess of Sussex opted for a similar vibe to Jennifer Lopez’s weekend look, choosing a comfortable and light looking short romper.
However, Meghan tied hers around her waist, giving her more of a streamlined silhouette.
We can’t begin guessing why the Maid in Manhattan star kept her denim jumpsuit more relaxed looking, but it might just be part of a new Jlo – who could be feeling more comfortable in her skin and relaxed. After all, she delighted fans with a makeup free video in August.
Or she could just be leading the charge with a new trend – as she so often does, such as with her espresso nails manicure.
Oversized jumpsuits or jumpsuits with features like wide legs have been adorned by a range of celebrities over the past few weeks.
Jumpsuits are a no-fuss outfit people can wear every day no matter the season. The long silhouette offers great coverage of the lower body for those unpredictable weather days, and a baggy, wide-leg provides plenty of breathing room as you walk. Plus, oversized is the trend of the moment – from baggy shirts to jeans, so opting for a more casual, less fitted jumpsuit is one way to keep the look current.
Blake Lively recently stunned in a sparkly wide-leg jumpsuit at the 2023 Michael Kors Fashion Show in New York City.
And in August, Sofia Vergara was seen wearing a striped, wide-leg jumpsuit.
Is this your sign to seek out an oversized jumpsuit for the autumnal and wintery months?
