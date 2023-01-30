JLo's ex marries model 31 years his junior at star-studded ceremony in Miami with David Beckham as his best man

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

JLo's ex Marc Anthony marries model Nadia Ferreira who's over 30 years younger than him at star-studded ceremony in Miami. The glamorous event featured A-list stars and was officiated by the mayor of Miami.

Only weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family news, it looks like their extended family has grown as her ex Marc walked down the aisle with wife number four Nadia. The bride dazzled in a white Galia Lahav gown covered in sparkles and the groom looked smart in Christian Dior.

Victoria Beckham shared an adorable shot of the loved-up pair and said, "congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honor to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira 💕💕💕💕💕"

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In response to the touching post, Nadia commented, "What a magical night!! Indeed so honored you were such a big part of it with us ♥️✨ and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honored. We love you too!!"

In an Instagram story, Marc's best man David Beckham, who shared the role with Carlos Slim, posted an image of the elated groom sitting with a cigarette and a Bud Light, with a framed photo of the married couple behind him. The sweet snap, captioned, "What a night. Love you brother," shows the incredibly close bond the pair share.

HOLA! (opens in new tab) reports that the couple's big day was celebrated Saturday, January 28 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and featured a guest list including many of the couple's celebrity pals as well as their families. Stars like the Beckhams, Lin Manuel Miranda, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi were joined by governmental officials. According to the publication, "even the presidents of some Latin American countries were guests at the wedding."

(Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Salma Hayek's see-through dress may have wowed at the red-carpet event for Magic Mike's Last Dance but the star delighted fashion fans with a totally different look for Marc and Nadia's big day.

Sharing a shot of herself in a stunning mint-green gown from Giambattista Valli the star said, "just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends @marcanthony and @nadiatferreira Que viva el amor ❤️!! Y que viva la salsa 💃!!!"

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Paraguayan star Nadia, aged 23, is 31 years younger than 54-year-old Marc. She was named Miss Universe Paraguay in August 2021 and has worn many different crowns in her professional life.

Not only is she a successful model, but Nadia is also a member of the United Nations Development Programme. People (opens in new tab) reports that via this role, she is an advocate for sustainable development and she uses the platform, "to raise awareness around the care of her country and the topic as a whole."

Although the sons he shares with Dayanara Torres, Christian and Ryan, were reportedly in attendance, it's unclear whether Marc's other four children, including JLo's twins, were at the wedding.