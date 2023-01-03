Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen wedding photos as she celebrates 'best year yet'

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s fair to say that Jennifer Lopez had a great 2022.

From her inspirational Netflix documentary following her triumphant Super Bowl Half Time performance to launching a best-selling skincare and bodycare range, her business empire kept growing.

While she conquered new territories in business, she also reclaimed her title as the queen of the romcoms.

The Wedding Planner star was one of the leaders of the revival of the romcom (dubbed the romcomaissance), with the release of Marry Me and the announcement of the upcoming Shotgun Wedding.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Of course, she did all of this while still looking at least 10 years younger than her 53 years – something which she credits to a surprising beauty hack.

However, Jlo’s ultimate moment might have been when her real life resembled something straight out of the romcom genre. In reuniting with Ben Affleck after they first split back in 2004, the return of Bennifer gave fans hope the world over that a happy ending was possible.

Not only did Bennifer get back together, they finally made it down the aisle. The two tied the knot on July 16, with a surprise ceremony at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel.

(Image credit: John Russo/On the Jlo)

(Image credit: John Russo/On the Jlo)

Sharing the news in a surprisingly lowkey way, Jennifer posted a message to her fans titled, "We did it.” In the message, she shared some details of the whirlwind nuptials, writing, "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12.30 in the morning and at the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for."

They later made it official with an appropriately lavish three-day ceremony at Ben’s $7.6m mansion in Georgia - and the Maid in Manhattan star really sealed the deal when she revealed she’d changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.

"People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," the triple-threat star said to Vogue last year. "But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don't think that’s a problem."

(Image credit: John Russo/On the Jlo)

(Image credit: John Russo/On the Jlo)

The pair had kept their wedding details surprisingly intimate, only sharing the occasional snapshot with fans on social media or through Jlo’s email newsletter. But now, in a post capping the year off, Jlo has shared some never-before-seen photos of her wedding dress, the ring and other cute moments from the wedding.

"2022 was one of the best years yet!!!" the Marry Me star wrote on Instagram. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year… #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow."

2022 might have been a stellar year for Jenny from the Block, but her 2023 is also set to be a memorable one.

With her new album expected to be a love letter to Ben, the release of Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding and plenty more surprises, here’s to another year of Jlo!